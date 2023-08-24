The Boca Bearings Company has Expanded its One Way and Needle Bearing Inventory

The Boca Bearing Company has expanded its One Way and Needle Bearing Series to offer a more comprehensive size range and material offering. Tweet this

Needle Bearings

So, what are needle bearings, and why are they so sought after? Needle bearings, also known as needle roller bearings, are a type of roller bearing with cylindrical rollers that are long and thin in comparison to their diameter. These rollers have a high length-to-diameter ratio, allowing them to handle high radial loads while occupying minimal space.

Needle bearings offer exceptional performance in situations where space is restricted. Their compact design allows them to fit into confined areas and replace larger, bulkier bearings while maintaining the same load capacity. Additionally, their low cross-sectional height is especially useful in applications where space-saving is crucial.

Advantages

One of the significant advantages of needle bearings is their ability to support high radial loads. Due to their long and slender rollers, they have a larger surface area in contact with the raceway, resulting in better load distribution. This characteristic makes needle bearings ideal for applications that involve heavy radial loads, such as automotive transmissions, engines, or gearboxes.

Furthermore, needle bearings exhibit excellent resistance to wear and deformation under heavy loads, ensuring a longer lifespan and reduced maintenance costs. Their robust construction, typically made of high-quality steel, enables them to withstand demanding conditions and operate smoothly even in harsh environments. Consequently, needle bearings are widely used in industries such as agriculture, automotive, construction, and manufacturing.

One Way Bearings

One Way Bearings or Sprag style bearings are constructed from a drawn cup with needle roller clutches and have a small radial section height. They are often called One Way Bearings, Anti-Reverse Bearings, and Clutch bearings.

Inventory

Boca Bearings carries a large selection of one-way without-bearing assemblies and are available in HF, FC, and RC versions. One-Way Bearings with bearing assemblies are available in HFL, FCB, and RCB series. The HFL series has two integral radial bearings arranged on both sides of a needle roller clutch. They can therefore support radial forces in particularly tight or small areas.

Plastic springs (HFL...KF) are available in some sizes. Partially knurled outer rings (HFL...R) are also available upon request. The clutch and bearing assembly can be used in a temperature range from -30C to 120C. For a working environment above 70C, oil lubrication is recommended.

Boca Bearings also offers the OWC and the EWC One Way Bearing Series. The One Way Clutch bearings (OWC), also known as Origin One Way bearings are extra narrow and high-performance bearings available as small as a 5.4mm width. These bearings allow free overrun in the opposite direction; they consist of a drawn cup roller clutch and cage and springs.

Lastly, the CSK series is available in two different designs: the PP-two keyway notch or the P-one keyway notch series. The keyway allows the bearing to perfectly and securely fit into the shaft and gives the machine, conveyor belt, or appliance extra torque. Please Visit our website to see our entire inventory.

Our Standard

At Boca Bearings, we pride ourselves on offering a wide range of bearings to cater to diverse customer needs. Our bearings are meticulously engineered to meet the highest standards of quality and performance. We work with reputable manufacturers who employ advanced production techniques and adhere to stringent quality control processes.

To support our customers in their selection process, our knowledgeable team of experts is always available to provide guidance and address any queries or concerns. We understand that finding the right bearing for your industrial application is essential for ensuring optimal results, and we strive to be your trusted partner throughout the process.

If you are interested in learning more about our needle and one-way bearings or have specific requirements, please do not hesitate to reach out to us. We are here to help and provide you with the best solutions tailored to your needs.

