The Boca Bearings Company Has Expanded Their Line of One-Way Bearings

"We are pleased to offer the following series: One-Way Bearings Series: OWC, EWC, HF, HFL, RC, RCB, CSK Needle Bearings Series: B, SCE, HK One-Way Ball Types: CSK200, CSK300, CSK-2RS, CSK-P-2RS & CSK-PP-2RS These come Open, Double Sealed, Single, or Double Key Ways."

One-way bearings without bearing assemblies are available in HF, FC, and RC versions. One Way Bearings with bearing assemblies are available in HFL, FCB, and RCB series. The HFL series has two integral radial bearings arranged on both sides of a needle roller clutch. They can therefore support radial forces in particularly tight or small areas. Plastic springs (HFL...KF) are available for some sizes. Partially knurled outer rings (HFL...R) are also available upon request. The clutch and bearing assembly can be used in a temperature range from -30C to 120C. For a working environment above 70C, oil lubrication is recommended.

Boca Bearings also offers the OWC and the EWC One Way Bearing Series. The one-way clutch bearings (OWC), also known as Origin One Way bearings are extra narrow and high-performance bearings available as small as a 5.4mm width. These bearings allow free overrun in the opposite direction; they consist of a drawn cup roller clutch and cage and springs. Lastly, the CSK series is available in two different designs: the PP-two keyway notch or the P-one keyway notch series. The keyway allows the bearing to perfectly and securely fit into the shaft and gives the machine, conveyor belt, or appliance extra torque.

ONE-WAY BEARING APPLICATIONS

Paper moving for copiers, fax machines, paper towel dispensers, etc.

Exercise equipment

Appliances

Two-speed gearboxes

Rack indexing drives

Converters, non-return devices, and transcendental clutches.

Fishing Reels, RC Cars, RC Helis, RC Engines

