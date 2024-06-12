The Bona Fide Band featuring Krist Novoselic, and Roger Fisher & The Human Tribe Headline World Music Day, June 21, 2024 in Aberdeen Washington with Free Concerts

"Having The Bona Fide Band with Krist Novoselic, and Roger Fisher, one of the founding members of Heart, and his band The Human Tribe will make this an extra special day for all who attend," said Will Russoul of the Downtown Aberdeen Association. Post this

Date: June 21, 2024

Time: 10a-10p

Location: Downtown Aberdeen, Washington

Highlights:

The Bona Fide Band featuring Krist Novoselic & Mark Pickerel on The Music Project's Main Stage (S K Street)

Roger Fisher's (Heart) The Human Tribe on The Music Project's Main Stage (S K Street)

Preview of Kurt Cobain Tribute Gallery at The Music Project from noon to 5pm . (121 W Wishkah St, Aberdeen, WA )

Special Appearance from Portlandia's " Angel Bouchet " and her blues band (artist pop-up stage - SW K Street)

Nirvana Walking Tours beginning at 12:30pm

Visit The Muddy Banks of the Wishkah ie: Kurt Cobain Park and Bridge

and Bridge Gibson Les Paul Guitar drawing for participating musicians

drawing for participating musicians Group sing-along of "Come As You Are" song by Nirvana

Local musicians playing throughout downtown and much more

For the full schedule visit: https://www.makemusicday.org/aberdeen/

"We were lucky to be able to bring The Bona Fide Band, featuring Krist Novoselic for this one day free festival," said Wil Russoul of the Downtown Aberdeen Association. "Having Roger Fisher, one of the founding members of Heart, and his band The Human Tribe will make this an extra special day for all who attend. But the day is all about music with musical acts and activities all around Downtown Aberdeen. And it's all Free!"

This event is full of local and visiting street musicians; anyone is welcome to join in! There will be over 50 activities and acts so that there is something for everyone!

If you are a musician and would like to participate and enter to win a Gibson Les Paul Guitar, please click here: World Music Day Registration

This is a community event with lots of partners and sponsors, please see our website for our supporters!

About Make Music Day

Held annually on June 21, Make Music Day is part of the International Fete de la Musique, taking place in over 1,000 cities across 120 countries. The daylong, musical free-for-all celebrates music in all its forms, encouraging people to band together and play in free public concerts. Over 90 cities will take part in the live, free daylong celebration, encompassing over 5,000 concerts, performances, music lessons, jam sessions, and other musical events nationwide. Make Music Day is presented by the NAMM Foundation and coordinated by the non-profit Make Music Alliance. For more information, please visit www.makemusicday.org/aberdeen/

About Make Music Aberdeen

In collaboration with the Downtown Aberdeen Association, Make Music Day Aberdeen officially launched in 2023. In 2023 Aberdeen joined the Make Music Alliance along with other chapters around the world. This will be an all-day Family Friendly outdoor event on June 21st in Downtown Aberdeen, Washington . Aberdeen area restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, and businesses will be open and ready to serve you!

Use the DISTRIX App for a list of local places to shop, drink and eat.

Media Contact

Wil Russoul, Downtown Aberdeen Association, 1 (360) 500-5334, [email protected], https://www.makemusicday.org/aberdeen/

