The Bond Buyer announces its Hall of Fame and Rising Stars classes for 2024

The annual awards for the municipal finance sector will be celebrated at the close of The Bond Buyer's INFRASTRUCTURE conference in Philadelphia, September 17–18, 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Bond Buyer, Arizent's essential resource serving the municipal finance industry, announces its annual Hall of Fame inductees and Rising Stars honorees for 2024. The recipients of these awards will be celebrated at an awards dinner at the close of The Bond Buyer's INFRASTRUCTURE conference, which takes place September 17–18, 2024, at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown in Philadelphia, PA.

"The Rising Stars program recognizes the brightest young minds in municipal finance and the Hall of Fame honors the careers of legendary industry leaders," says Michael Scarchilli, Editor in Chief at The Bond Buyer. "We're celebrating the future alongside influential legacies — both of which show how important and unique this industry is."

Now in its third year, the Hall of Fame recognizes and celebrates trailblazing individuals who have left an influential legacy on the community of municipal finance along with the people and places it represents. The honorees give representation to a range of different areas and specialties within the business, and provide an aspirational path for each sector of public finance. This year's inductees are:

Freda Johnson , Founding Member, Northeast Women in Public Finance

, Founding Member, Northeast Women in Public Finance Kenneth Lind , Senior Counsel, Nixon Peabody

, Senior Counsel, Nixon Peabody Bart Livolsi , Managing Director, Citi Global Markets (Retired)

, Managing Director, Citi Global Markets (Retired) Mark Page , Budget Director, New York City Office of Management and Budget (Retired)

, Budget Director, New York City Office of Management and Budget (Retired) Ed Rendell , Governor of Pennsylvania (2003-2011); Mayor of Philadelphia (1992-2000)

, Governor of (2003-2011); Mayor of (1992-2000) Don Rice , Founder and CEO, Rice Financial Products Co.

, Founder and CEO, Rice Financial Products Co. David Thompson , CEO, Phoenix Advisors LLC

Rising Stars, now in its ninth year, celebrates the future of municipal finance leadership by identifying individuals under the age of 40 who are already building legacies and making a difference in the industry. This year's 24 honorees are:

Jennifer Arndt , Director, Masterson Advisors LLC

, Director, Masterson Advisors LLC Kevin Bain , Director of Strategy, City of Detroit

, Director of Strategy, Gia Calabrese, Vice President, Public Finance, Build America Mutual

Michael Charlebois , Of Counsel, Ballard Spahr LLP

, Of Counsel, Ballard Spahr LLP Elizabeth Chevalier , Senior Financial Analyst, State of Illinois

, Senior Financial Analyst, David Gellert, Senior Vice President, Loop Capital Markets

Patrick Goggins , Director, Fitch Ratings

, Director, Fitch Ratings Gauri Gupta Jones , Associate Director, S&P

, Associate Director, S&P Keola Harrington , CFO, Philadelphia Parking Authority

, CFO, Philadelphia Parking Authority Matthew Hastedt , City Treasurer / Deputy Director, City of Charlotte, North Carolina

, City Treasurer / Deputy Director, Filicia Hernandez , Debt Administrator, City of Dallas

, Debt Administrator, Kaydee Hoard, Director, Truist Securities

Anna Horevay , Partner, McGuireWoods LLP

, Partner, McGuireWoods LLP Corey Huston , Senior Vice President / Managing Director, PNC Financial Services

, Senior Vice President / Managing Director, PNC Financial Services Leslie Conard Krusen , Senior Associate, Orrick

, Senior Associate, Orrick Paige Litten , Director, ASSURED

, Director, ASSURED Samuel Litton , Partner, Hawkins Delafield & Wood LLP

, Partner, Hawkins Delafield & Wood LLP Jessica Ma , Director, RBC Capital Markets

, Director, RBC Capital Markets Madison Maher , Director, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

, Director, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Mudra Patel, Senior Managing Consultant, PFM Financial Advisors LLC

Natalia Pearson-Farrer , Partner, Holley & Pearson-Farrer LLP

, Partner, Holley & Pearson-Farrer LLP Daniel Silva , Founder and CEO, Adaje Inc

, Founder and CEO, Adaje Inc Gregory Sobel , Assistant Vice President, Analyst, Moody's Ratings

, Assistant Vice President, Analyst, Moody's Ratings Tyler Traudt , CEO, DebtBook

The Bond Buyer's INFRASTRUCTURE conference, where all the honorees will be celebrated, is curated to address the most critical questions surrounding infrastructure as it relates to municipal finance. Registration is open to everyone in the sector.

The list of Hall of Fame inductees and their profiles can be found here: https://www.bondbuyer.com/list/the-bond-buyers-hall-of-fame-class-of-2024

The list of Rising Stars honorees and their profiles can be found here: https://www.bondbuyer.com/list/the-bond-buyers-2024-rising-stars

