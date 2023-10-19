The Bond Buyer, publishes The Muni Market & the ESG Evolution 2023 research report

"Municipal finance professionals have to keep in mind that ESG initiatives are here to stay. It feels more important now than ever for the industry to come together to reach a consensus on a universal muni ESG language." Post this

"Municipal finance professionals have to keep in mind that ESG initiatives are here to stay," Janet King, Vice President of Arizent Research, says. "It feels more important now than ever for the industry to come together to reach a consensus on a universal muni ESG language."

When asked about increasing politicization, survey respondents provide mixed answers about how it might change issuers' access to capital markets and investors. Forty-five percent of participants anticipate a moderately or significantly negative impact while 43% see a limited impact in either direction. Only 12% expect a positive impact on the industry.

"The creeping negativity may be related to different perceptions of ESG as political concerns have become more prominent, with some states writing legislation and enacting laws prohibiting the use of ESG in the public finance market," says Lynne Funk, Executive Editor for The Bond Buyer and author of the report. "These and other market challenges have pushed ESG into becoming a hot-button issue that is at once viewed as vital to the sustainability and growth of the muni market and also an ill-defined, costly, politically driven distraction."

Even if politics have dampened some belief that ESG can generate industry growth, nearly half of all respondents expect ESG to have a positive impact on growth over the next five years, while just 24% say it would be a limiting factor.

The report and its findings, sponsored by Assured Guaranty, are being presented during a panel discussion at The Bond Buyer's CALIFORNIA PUBLIC FINANCE conference, taking place October 18-20, 2023 in San Francisco, where investors, issuers and other industry experts will weigh in on the critical ESG issue.

To read full details of the report, including which elements of ESG — environmental, social or governance — the sector considers most important, download the full report here.

Research Methodology

This research was conducted by Arizent, parent company of The Bond Buyer, was conducted online in August 2023. 102 municipal market participants completed the survey; 41% identified themselves from the sell side, 18% from the buy side, 16% as issuers and 25% from other areas of the sector.

