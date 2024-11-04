The Book Of Revelation Could Be Understood As The Revelation Of A Secret

Xulon Press presents a study into the prophecies of the book of Revelation.
MARTIN, Tenn., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author P.D. Worley invites readers into a deeper understanding of end-time topics, such as The Woman, The Beast, The Marriage Supper, The Anti-Christ And The Resurrection ($13.49, paperback, 9798868503900; $5.99, e-book, 9798868503917).
Many teachings circulate in Christian circles regarding interpretation of the biblical book of Revelation. Worley wants anyone interesting in end-time prophecy to have a solid understanding of these images and their meanings.
"I felt compelled to confront the topics in this book that are so often misunderstood. I felt that people need to understand what the Bible actually says about these subjects," said Worley.
P.D. Worley was raised in the Christian family full of church leaders, and was born again at the early age of six. Worley attended seminary and has served as a pastor, Sunday school teacher, song leader and youth leader.
