The book "Speak to My Healing" beautifully captures the essence of Christmas as a time for renewal and rejuvenation.

Christmas, a season of new beginnings and restoration, is vividly portrayed in the motivational book 'Speak to My Healing.' This book shares the author's path to recovery, inviting readers to identify and heal their own life's scars. Post this

In her latest publication, "Speak to My Healing," author Habakkuk Cooper delves into the depths of psychological healing. Drawing on both the positive and negative aspects of her life experiences, Cooper offers insights into the healing process, regardless of the hardships and pain encountered. She stresses the potential to free oneself from emotional and mental encumbrances, leading to personal improvement in spite of life's challenges.

Cooper's inspiration for this book comes from her own path of self-healing, having contended with deep-seated trauma that significantly affected her mental health and interpersonal relationships. She aspires to motivate women and others to better themselves by releasing past hurts, pain, and resentment. The book encourages women to discover and express their individual truths and to seek help for their trauma without feeling embarrassed. Cooper advocates for the creation of a compassionate, supportive community, ready to listen to those in need. She highlights the criticality of seeking help for healing and asserts that one's history should not determine their future. Cooper advises clearing mental clutter to open up space for more enriching experiences and suggests approaching potentially triggering situations with caution until full healing is achieved. She urges women to courageously share their experiences and inspire others to release their past and trust in a higher power to overcome the lingering effects of trauma.

"Speak to My Healing"

By Habakkuk Cooper

Publisher: Oluchi Coaching and Consulting, LLC

Distributor: IngramSpark

Available Amazon

Format: Paperback and eBook

ISBN Print: 979-8-9866001-0-9

ISBN eBook: 979-8-9866001-2-3

Published: February 1, 2023

Library of Congress Control Number: 2022923032

About the Author

Habakkuk Cooper is a serial entrepreneur and former mental health therapist who dedicated her life to promoting good health, self-love, and healing. She loves helping others by becoming more educated on herbal remedies that can help heal others. Her selfless acts have changed the lives of many people who have suffered from mental health issues. Her motto is Live, Love, Pray, Heal.

Habakkuk earned her B. A. degree in Political Science as she dreamed of becoming the best criminal defense attorney alive, then later, a Judge until God redirected her toward earning her master's degree in professional counseling from Liberty University in Lynchburg, VA. Although this was not her plan, she obeyed God's plan by entering the mental health field. She also obtained a second master's degree in criminal justice from the same University; practicing law had always been her first love.

Habakkuk, a prophetic Biblical name that means "One who embraces God," was given to her by her mother and father. As a child and a young adult, she hated her name until she discovered what it meant as an adult. She has lived up to her name by becoming a steward of God and accepting her gift and purpose. She knew that she was meant for the task of helping others after strangers would often approach her to tell her their life stories while she patiently listened. Their responses would always be, "I needed that. Thank you for listening". These words always made her smile. Habakkuk loves singing, listening to music, writing, and spending quality time with her loved ones. She is very passionate about helping people.

GENERAL INQUIRIES, AND

REVIEW COPIES REQUESTS:

CONTACT AUTHOR Habakkuk Cooper Speak to My Healing

DIRECT:

Email:[email protected] +1901-550-3477

Media Contact

Habakkuk Cooper, Habakkuk Cooper, 1 901-550-3477, [email protected], speaktomyhealing.com

SOURCE Habakkuk Cooper