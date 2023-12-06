The Boston Globe Names Benchmark Senior Living a 'Top Place to Work' For 16th Straight Year

"Benchmark is dedicated to ensuring that every associate enjoys a workplace where everyone feels welcomed, valued, and supported. I'm incredibly proud that our associates agree that, together, we have made Benchmark an exceptional place to work." -Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO, Benchmark Post this

"Our associates are the lifeblood of Benchmark. Their commitment to transforming the lives of our residents and their families, as well as each other, is truly inspiring. Benchmark is dedicated to ensuring that every associate enjoys a workplace where everyone feels welcomed, valued, and supported," said Tom Grape, founder, president and CEO of Benchmark. "I'm incredibly proud that our associates agree that, together, we have made Benchmark an exceptional place to work."

Benchmark appears on the 2023 list, which was initially published on November 29, with some of New England's most respected companies. Dell Technologies, Bright Horizons, MassMutual and Sun Life are just some of the other organizations selected to appear on the "largest employer" list.

"The best employers are always striving to put their people ﬁrst, whether they're honoring small individual accomplishments or adjusting company-wide policies to become more inclusive," said Katie Johnston, the Globe's Top Places to Work editor.

In addition to The Globe list, The Great Place to Work Institute certified Benchmark for six straight years, and the company recently earned a place on FORTUNE's 2023 50 Best Workplaces in Aging Services.

In addition to a comprehensive employee benefits package, Benchmark offers a wide variety of educational programs, including Benchmark University, associate incentives and support programs like the Benchmark One Company Fund and recognition and inclusion programs designed to sustain its award-winning culture of caring.

For more information about a career at Benchmark's senior assisted living, memory care assisted living, assisted living with memory care or independent assisted living communities, visit careers.benchmarkseniorliving.com/.

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 64 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 6,000 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 26 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over a hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 16 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

