The Boston Globe Names Benchmark Senior Living a 'Top Place to Work' For 17th Straight Year

"At Benchmark, we believe our residents and family members enjoy the best experiences because our associates truly feel fulfilled, supported and believe they're part of something very special," said Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO of Benchmark. He added that the company is committed to its associates' physical and emotional wellness, providing opportunities to grow, be heard, and have their achievements recognized.

"We are honored to have been recognized since the list's inception and to, once again, be among other innovative Massachusetts companies," Grape added.

Benchmark appears on the 2024 list, which was published on December 4, with some of New England's most respected organizations. Bright Horizons, MassMutual and Sun Life are just some of the other companies selected to appear on the "largest employer" list.

"The best employers pay attention to the many ways work changes – and the many ways it stays the same – and figure out how to keep people engaged and motivated through it all," said Katie Johnston, the Globe's Top Places to Work editor.

In addition to The Globe list, The Great Place to Work Institute certified Benchmark for seven straight years, and the company has been FORTUNE's 2024 50 Best Workplaces in Aging Services for six years.

Besides a comprehensive employee benefits package, Benchmark offers a wide variety of educational programs, including Benchmark University, associate incentives and support programs like the Benchmark One Company Fund and recognition and inclusion programs designed to sustain its award-winning culture of caring.

For more information about a career at Benchmark's senior assisted living, memory care assisted living, assisted living with memory care or independent assisted living communities, visit careers.benchmarkseniorliving.com/.

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 66 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 6,700 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 27 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 16 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2024, Benchmark communities received 62 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

