The Boston Globe Names Benchmark Senior Living a 'Top Place to Work' For 18th Straight Year

"As we approach almost 70 communities throughout the Northeast with over 7,200 associates, it's rewarding to see this intention recognized again and again by the people who matter most--our associates." -Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO, Benchmark Senior Living

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best—their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company's direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay, benefits and engagement.

Benchmark appears on the 2025 list, published on December 7, alongside some of New England's most respected organizations. athenahealth, Keurig Dr. Pepper, MassMutual, Rockland Trust and Sun Life are among the other companies selected for the "largest employer" list.

"When employees feel valued, they're motivated to do their best, and that's the ultimate win-win for everyone at the 175 organizations that made this year's Top Places to Work list," said Katie Johnston, the Globe's Top Places to Work editor.

In addition to The Globe List, Great Place to Work has certified Benchmark for eight straight years, and the company has been included on FORTUNE's Best Workplaces in Aging Services for seven years. On the 2025 FORTUNE list, Benchmark ranked 15th nationally among all large senior housing and care providers.

Beyond a comprehensive employee benefits package, Benchmark offers a wide variety of educational programs--including Benchmark University--associate incentives, and support programs such as the Benchmark One Company Fund, as well as recognition and inclusion programs designed to sustain its award-winning culture of caring.

For more information about careers at Benchmark's senior assisted living, memory care assisted living, assisted living with memory care or independent assisted living communities, visit careers.benchmarkseniorliving.com/.

About Benchmark

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 69 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 7,200 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 28 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 18 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2025, Benchmark communities received 67 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

