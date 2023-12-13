The Boston Globe Names ProcessUnity a Top Place to Work for 2023

"We are passionate about creating a company culture that our employees are proud of, and it is an initiative we will continue to focus on as the company grows," said Sean Cronin, CEO of ProcessUnity. Post this

This is the fourth year that ProcessUnity has been named a Top Place to Work in Massachusetts. In this year's edition, ProcessUnity was ranked 10th in the medium-size category. Over the last three years, ProcessUnity has achieved record-breaking customer and revenue growth and completed two acquisitions. The company offers comprehensive health and dental insurance, generous paid time off and a 401(k) with employer match. In addition, the company has also made a commitment to increase involvement within the local community and advance organizational culture, diversity and inclusion.

ProcessUnity is working to empower companies to address today's most critical risks: third-party risk and cyber. The company delivers a single solution for program workflow, validated vendor assessment and artificial intelligence that safeguards data and assets while significantly reducing program costs. Earlier this year, ProcessUnity was named winner of the Black Unicorn Awards for 2023 from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), signifying the company's potential to reach a $1 billion-dollar valuation within the next one to three years. ProcessUnity has also been recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™ for Third-Party Risk Management Platforms, Q2 2022, with the top score in the Current Offering category and a leader in the 2022 IDC MarketScape for Third-Party Risk Management Solutions. Lastly, the company was named a Customer's Choice in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': IT Vendor Risk Management Tools report.

"The best employers are always striving to put their people first, whether they're honoring small individual accomplishments or adjusting company-wide policies to become more inclusive," said Katie Johnston, the Globe's Top Places to Work editor.

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best—their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company's direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. The employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50 to 99 employees; medium, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999; and largest, with 1,000 or more. The rankings are based on a confidential survey from more than 137K individuals at 347 Massachusetts organizations. The winners are constantly working to improve their workplaces, from investigating how artificial intelligence can assist workers, not replace them, to helping workers get to know each other in an increasingly hybrid world.

The Top Places to Work 2023 issue is now online at Globe.com/TopPlaces. Check out open positions at https://www.processunity.com/about-us/careers/.

