The Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County Stages the 2024 Battle of the Bands

SATURDAY, APRIL 27, 2024 // 3:00 – 8:00 PM >> CARROLL CREEK AMPHITHEATER, FREDERICK, MD

All ages admitted. Must have valid ID for alcohol sales

Admission: $10.00 (ages 21+) / $5.00 (ages 5+) / $0.00 (under age 5)

NEW THIS YEAR: All Ages Welcome >> Bands to Open and Close the Competition

Proceeds to help expand summer camp and activity scholarships for local kids.

Get ready Frederick! The 2024 Battle of the Bands to benefit THE BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF FREDERICK COUNTY (BGCFC) returns to the Carroll Creek Amphitheater in historic Downtown Frederick, MD on April 27, 2024. Proceeds from the Battle will help support upcoming BGCFC summer programs and the ongoing critical work of this important local organization. The 2024 Battle of the Bands is presented by: the Goddess Group of Everything, Frederick & Maurer Realty, and M&T Bank.

Six bands will take the stage for prize packages valued at more than $5,000 in all, donated by Frederick Recording Studio and various event sponsors and local businesses. Attendees will also enjoy food and beverages by local vendors along with games and other activities. Attendees will rock out to an opening set by students from the Frederick Let There be Rock School AND a closing set by Cimonti, winner of the 2023 BGCFC Battle of the Bands.

The BGCFC 2024 Battle of the Bands features these acts competing in a variety of categories:

"V"

Shadow Apparatus

Kill the King

Rattle Root

Twisted Flags

Made From Meteors

Click here for tickets and to visit the official website for the 2024 The Battle of the Bands. The site includes up-to-date event details and info about the battling bands, food and beverage options, and event presenters and sponsors. Visit Facebook for up-to-the-minute event info and updates.

Timika Thrasher, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County, said, "Last year, our inaugural Battle raised $14,000.00. These funds helped make a direct and positive impact on our Summer 2023 program. Thanks to events like the Battle of the Bands and the generosity of our supporters and attendees, almost 100 kids were able to participate fully in a summer of fun and learning. This year, we are working to expand this funding to help as many kids as we can to thrive and grow. We want to ensure all Frederick kids get to engage with a diverse group of peers from the Frederick County community."

Thrasher added. "The Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County is funded primarily by local community members and organizations. The proceeds from the Battle of the Bands and our other local fund-raising events are crucial to support the Summer Camp and other Club programming. Part of our mission is to provide support to families that need additional assistance to ensure their children have a safe, supportive, uplifting, and inclusive space over the summer and all year long. The Battle of the Bands is a big part of realizing these goals."

"Last year's Battle of the Bands was a big success for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Frederick County," said "Battle" producer Jarad Bowens of Benefactor Events. "The 2024 Battle of the Bands - presented by the Goddess Group of Everything, Frederick & Maurer Realty, and M&T Bank - is looking to build on last year's outcomes to serve Frederick's kids and raise real dollars to help build on the Club's top-notch programs."

ABOUT THE BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF FREDERICK COUNTY

The Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County is the premier youth development organization in Frederick County providing children with the highest quality programs and opportunities for success. The mission of Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County is to ALL youth in Frederick County and create a culture and a safe space to help our youth thrive.

The Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County serves youth from all different backgrounds and demographics. Our promise to our Community is to never turn a child away because of their families' ability to afford member dues. Currently, 85% of members are on partial or full scholarship. For more information online, visit http://www.bgcfc.org/

ABOUT BENEFACTOR EVENTS

Benefactor Events has been serving clients for over 15 years. Serving our community is vital to the success of the company and part of its core values. That's why we support local organizations striving to make an impact. For more information online, visit https://benefactorevents.com/

MEDIA NOTE: Media will be provided with a complimentary press pass day-of event; Pre-registration encouraged. Event representatives are available for interviews or further information before, during or following the event.

