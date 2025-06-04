The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme Announce Major Groundbreaking Supported By The Premier America Foundation

This exciting transformation is proof positive of the Boys & Girls Clubs pledge to 'Believe in our Next Generation.' We are indebted and grateful to Premier America and everyone who greatly assisted in our fundraising. Post this

"Premier America has been partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme for years to deliver financial wellness programming, most recently on a program at the Juvenile Justice Facility in Ventura," said Alex Gallardo, VP, Community Impact & Financial Wellness and Executive Director of the Premier America Foundation. "This investment represents our ongoing commitment to providing the youth in Ventura County opportunities to build safe and vibrant futures."

The groundbreaking ceremony from 3:30 to 5pm will feature a sledgehammer, hard hats provided by ANDERSON Construction, and visuals for media. Erin Antrim, BGCOP CEO, will deliver opening remarks.

Antrim led the $5 million "Believe in Our Next Generation" campaign for critical projects like this renovation. Passionate about serving the community's most vulnerable youth, she has expanded the organization from 16 to 21 sites and grown the annual budget by over $4 million.

"This exciting transformation is proof positive of the Boys & Girls Clubs pledge to 'Believe in our Next Generation'," said Antrim. "We are indebted and grateful to Premier America and everyone who greatly assisted in our fundraising."

Once complete, the upgraded Clubhouse will feature modern, high-end spaces—including a STEAM Lab, eSports lounge, teen center, and other luxury amenities—designed to inspire creativity, confidence, and connection. This transformation reflects BGCOP's commitment to providing a safe, welcoming "home away from home" where every young person can learn, grow, and thrive. With Premier America's leadership gift helping bring this vision to life, their name on the building will stand as a daily reminder of what's possible when a community invests in youth.

BGCOP is Ventura County's largest Boys & Girls Club, serving more than 5,200 youth annually and 2,400 daily. Antrim also led efforts to launch the state's first Club inside a juvenile detention center and helped build a top-tier youth workforce program.

About The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme

The Boys & Girls Clubs in Oxnard and Port Hueneme has been providing quality programs to youth since 1954. The clubs came together in 1997 to become the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme. They aim to help young people reach their fullest potential through a positive environment, lifelong learning, and quality programs dedicated to the arts, education, character and leadership development, health and recreation.

They are dedicated to inspiring and enabling all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.

The Clubs at to be the premier youth development organization in the region by providing a world-class Club Experience throughout the entire enterprise and strategically expand services to more youth and families through collaborative, community partnerships ensuring all members graduate from high school on time with a plan for the future, demonstrating good character and citizenship, and living a healthy lifestyle.

