The Boys and Girls Club of Frederick County 2024 Battle of the Bands is a Smashing Success

Timika Thrasher, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County, said, "Although we are affiliated with the National Boys & Girls Clubs of America, we operate as our own 501c3 entity. Our ability to serve the youth of Frederick County hinges on events like the Battle of the Bands, as well as the support of local organizations, business, and community members whose generosity allows us to sustain our programming over the summer and throughout the year. The community plays an integral role in our mission to serve the kids that need us the most."

"We are extremely grateful for our Major Sponsors - the Goddess Group of Everything, Frederick & Maurer Realty, and M&T Bank - along with our other sponsors and Benefactor Events, for allowing BGCFC to hold this event for a second year. The funds raised this year will fully support our Summer Camp that kicks off June 2024."

Six bands took to the stage with Kill the King coming out on top for a prize package valued at over $5,000.00 donated by Frederick Recording Studio and various event sponsors and local businesses. Attendees enjoyed food and beverages by local vendors along with games and other activities. The Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County 2024 Battle of the Bands also featured the following acts: Shadow Apparatus, The "V", and Red Bullet. Attendees were treated to an opening set by the band Turbulence from the Frederick Let There be Rock School AND a closing set by Cimonti, winner of the 2023 BGCFC Battle of the Bands.

ABOUT THE BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF FREDERICK COUNTY

The Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County is the premier youth development organization in Frederick County providing children with the highest quality programs and opportunities for success. The mission of Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County is to ALL youth in Frederick County and create a culture and a safe space to help our youth thrive. The Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County serves youth from all different backgrounds and demographics. Our promise to our Community is to never turn a child away because of their families' ability to afford member dues. Currently, 85% of members are on partial or full scholarship. For more information online, visit http://www.bgcfc.org/

