The BPO Revolution in 2025: Logix BPO Chooses the Philippines as Its Global Base

Logix's leadership believes business process outsourcing (BPO) to the Philippines (and other competitor countries) represents a growth opportunity and a chance for the firm to commit to investing in people, culture, and ethics.

NOTTINGHAM, United Kingdom, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading business processing outsourcing (BPO) firm Logix BPO believes companies can generate value by building their teams overseas. To cement this vision, it has chosen the Philippines as its new global base, enabling it to tap into the country's educated, skilled, and highly motivated workforce.

Company COO Chris Mackintosh moved to the Philippines nearly twenty years ago and was surprised by the atmosphere. "I found the best voices, crazy-good enthusiasm, and fun people to work with day after day. The people here are also driven to achieve, so it's a no-brainer."

CEO Anthony Godley had a similar experience, having worked in Manila, Philippines between 2010 - 2012, and also in Cebu, Philippines for the entirety of 2016 and 2022. "I know what life in the Philippines is really about," he explains. "Young people want to work for their families, and they are prepared to go through extensive education to be successful. When given an opportunity, the people there will grab it with both hands."

The country's favorable population demographics, high education levels, and affordable wages make it the ideal location for call centers, virtual assistants, digital marketing outsourcing, recruitment process outsourcing, and more. As such, it has the potential to replace places like China where salaries are soaring and the population is aging.

Logix BPO's Global Vision

Logix BPO believes the global outsourcing industry is undergoing transformative changes in 2024, and it wants to be front-and-center in this revolution. Currently, businesses worldwide trust it because of its unique expertise and global footprint working across several developing markets. It believes in sourcing the best people for BPO and connecting them to brands that can leverage their talent.

Founded in 2021, the company is the brainchild of CEO Anthony Godley. In just three years, it has grown from a small-scale operation to a full-blown behemoth now employing over 1,700 people full-time. Furthermore, it expects its workforce to expand another 50% by Q1 2025, raising the total headcount to an astonishing 3,000.

However, Logix BPO isn't throwing caution to the wind as it balloons. It remains steadfastly committed to its core principles of investing in people, delivering exceptional service, and fostering an ethical culture that supports local ways of living.

The new location for the company's headquarters in the Philippines is emblematic of this approach. It wants to be close to the ground in established commercial hubs, like Cebu, and emerging areas, like Iloilo, to provide companies with exceptional value and efficiency. Its numerous satellite offices in South Africa, Kenya, and India, provide more options for businesses looking to leverage global talent at low cost.

"In global BPO, there are always different challenges. It's about keeping both clients and staff happy, which is a constant plate-spinning exercise and a typical day in BPO," says Mackintosh. "The positive side is [Logix] will have the knowledge and expertise to stay ahead of evolving technology and people development," he continues.

Logix BPO believes that as businesses deal with technological disruption and rising customer expectations, service outsourcing will play an increasingly important role. Companies will need to adapt and become more flexible to meet growing demands. Because of this, Logix BPO contends that it is in a unique position to understand the Philippines' unique labor market in detail and how foreign entities can use it.

Primarily, this expertise comes from the CEO. "Having lived in the Philippines for a long time, it became obvious to me how to get the best out of a skilled Filipino workforce. The country's open labor market means there are so many opportunities for firms looking to outsource critical tasks at lower cost while providing local people with significantly higher incomes."

Why The Philippines Is Critical For Logix BPO's Success

Logix BPO flirted with several countries when considering a new base. However, the Philippines was always the standout location for the brand. The Southeast Asian archipelago offered benefits that were hard to find elsewhere.

The first was a culturally-aligned workforce. The Philippines has been Catholic and Spanish-speaking since the seventeenth century, with Christian values playing a critical part in the culture. However, the Americans also brought elements of their civilisation during the colonial era from the end of the nineteenth century to the middle of the twentieth. Functional government, property rights, and market economics have flourished in recent years, particularly under the leadership of Rodrigo Duterte and Ferdinand (Bongbong) Markos Junior.

Furthermore, the workforce is highly skilled, another factor in the country's favor. Many young Filipinos speak English to a high standard, allowing them to perform voice and non-voice roles. Most private schools exclusively use English, while public alternatives are moving more in this direction. Even uneducated or partially educated young people often have some command of English because of its importance in the culture.

Finally, the work ethic of Filipino workers is also exceptional. Staff are invariably courteous, patient, mild-mannered, and available to work consistently. Combined with clear English-speaking skills, many workers are ideal for Western and global businesses seeking rapid expansion.

Logix BPO recognized these qualities and weighed them against other markets in the region. However, it soon became clear that the Philippines was an untapped source of talent for recruiting. Currently, the focus is on Cebu but the firm is expanding operations in Boho and Iloilo for future growth.

Logix BPO's Approach To Investing In People, Culture And Ethics

While financial success matters to the firm, Logix BPO believes in more than driving the growth of international outsourcing: the brand partner also wants to shape it. To achieve this, it focuses its efforts on its three pillars: investing in people, integrating advanced technologies, and driving sustainability across operations.

"We think investing in people is at the foundation of our success," says CEO Anthony Godley. "The amount of professional development you can provide is often proportional to the results you get. And places like the Philippines are fertile ground for this activity."

Because of this, Logix BPO provides team members with numerous opportunities to upskill and deliver more value. Training programs and access to the latest tools mean the company's employees are always ready to impress clients.

However, Godley is keen to point out that this approach is not a business strategy–it's a core value of the firm. "We want to empower our employees to live better lives, allowing them to enhance the services they provide our clients."

Part of this is Logix BPO's belief in data privacy and compliance with global standards. The company wants to harmonise workforces across the globe to ensure fairness and ethical practices.

"The days of companies exploiting emerging market labor are over," CEO Godley explains. "That's not a viable approach, particularly for organizations wanting to maintain their reputations under ESG."

"We add training and staff utilization processes, such as sandboxes," continues Macintosh. "For example, we have clients with seasonal work, and when that work finishes, we will have high-quality trained employees whom we can outsource to other organisations. This allows Logix to become a training and grad hub for the local industry."

Logix BPO's Expanding Horizons: Where Is The Growth Occurring?

Logix BPO believes it will employ over 2,000 people by Christmas 2024 and see a 50 percent increase in its staffing by Q1 2025. The company expects 90% of this growth to occur in the Philippines, meaning it will soon exceed the capacity of its current sites, forcing expansion into Iloilo and Bohol in Q2 and Q3. Languages supported in the Philippines include English, Tagalog, Spanish, French, Korean, and Japanese, catering to a global audience.

Meanwhile, other locations are also seeing growth, albeit more modest. For example, Logix BPO's Durban location in South Africa currently has over 150 employees with a capacity of 500 while Kenya has similar staffing levels and room to grow. In India, the company's Kolkata site has 150 staff with a capacity of 700 while Siliguri has over 140 and a capacity of 500. Languages spoken include Afrikaans, Zulu, Xhosa, Swahili, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Urdu and Nepali.

Currently, these locations are providing a vast array of services to overseas companies in places like the UK, US, and Australia, allowing them to save on domestic labor. Logix BPO's staff delivers contact support, call services, technical assistance, live chat, email, digital marketing, accountancy, back office, and virtual assistant tasks at a fraction of the price of their Western equivalents.

Logix BPO's Value Proposition

Getting down to the numbers, Logix BPO presents the value proposition of using its business process outsourcing on its website. It highlights that the cost savings for individual firms can be considerable when using countries like the Philippines.

"Companies are often reluctant to dive into full BPO because they worry about relying on foreign markets," Godley recalls. "But places like the Philippines are often very different from what people imagine."

To drive this point home, Logix BPO compares average salaries in Western countries, like the United Kingdom, United States, Australia, and New Zealand with the Philippines. Pay is anywhere from five to eight times lower in the Southeast Asian country, allowing firms to deliver even more value to their customers.

"For contact, the average salary in Australia is around $68,000 per year. That compares to just $8,000 per year in a place like the Philippines," says Godley. "It's a similar story in the UK. An administrator there might cost an average of £38,000 annually, while the equivalent Filipino salary would be £5,000 for the same period. That differential can be the difference between a company thriving and going under. "

Furthermore, Logix BPO points out that many Western salary figures don't include the additional expenses of hiring workers. Companies must often pay extortionate office costs, management salaries, insurance, and benefits to comply with regulations. "Needless to say, it's expensive," Godley admits.

Verticals Benefiting From Logix BPO's Expansion And Challenges

Logix says numerous verticals and industries can benefit from its expansion in the Philippines, India, South Africa, and other locations. "The number of businesses and sectors that can leverage BPO is extraordinary in today's economy, thanks to advances in communication and education," COO Mackintosh reveals. "It remains a massively untapped market, and we can't wait to help firms take advantage of it."

Sectors being targeted by Logix BPO include the airline industry, online property rentals, software-as-a-service technology firms, travel agencies, mobile networks, satellite services, online retail, healthcare, insurance, medical services, banking, food delivery, energy, content moderation, iGaming, and collections.

"I want to build Logix into a global BPO practice with multi-site and multi-geo offerings," says Macintosh. "My vision for Logix is to be recognised as a world-class entity. I want to double our size by the end of 2024 and reach 4,000 seats by 2026. Currently, we're sitting at 900 seats."

Of course, growth doesn't always come easily for expanding firms. Logix BPO admits that its biggest challenge has been getting its message out to the world and explaining how much expertise they have in their roles.

Whether the rise of AI will play a significant role in changing how the company operates remains to be seen. Mackintosh believes that the technology is changing the landscape for back-office operations but that it hasn't had much of an impact on the things that companies care about most, like first-contact resolutions.

"Consumers have become more frustrated dealing with non-humans, and instead of reducing traffic to human operatives, it hasn't made much difference," he explains.

Ultimately, Logix BPO is positioned to be a global leader, building a business from the Philippines. The company is dedicated to innovation, culture, and ethics, putting it in a strong position in today's global marketplace.

