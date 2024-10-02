The Bradmore Group Unveils 42XX: Marina del Rey's Pioneering Mass Timber Office Campus

"Our collaboration with Lincoln Property Company, RIOS, and CBRE ensures that 42XX exceeds expectations in every aspect, from its strategic location to its innovative use of materials," said Brian Bohn, Vice President of The Bradmore Group. Post this

Innovative Design and Sustainability

Designed by RIOS in partnership with House & Robertson Architects, the 42XX mass timber project features a hybrid cross-laminated timber (CLT) and steel structural system and reimagines the traditional office grid. Striking eaves and cantilevered roofs expose the wood throughout the interior and exterior spaces, creating a warm, natural environment connected by a network of balconies and bridges that function as a dynamic ecosystem designed to foster connection and creativity. The sustainable CLT approach reduces the campus's carbon footprint by decreasing the building's weight by half, offsetting emissions equivalent to removing approximately 262 cars from the road annually.

"The Bradmore Group's vision aligns with our commitment to transformative design that meets both functional and environmental needs, enhancing community vitality," said Mark Motonaga, Creative Director and Partner, RIOS. "With 42XX, we carefully crafted a campus where the landscape and spatial flow between buildings are integrated to foster meaningful engagement with nature."

The Landscape Architecture, also led by RIOS, exemplifies a harmonious blend of industrial heritage and coastal charm. Over one third of the site is dedicated to open and green spaces featuring 33 mature trees, including Western Sycamore, Peppermint, and Strawberry species, have been placed throughout a family of interlocking courtyards and paseos that meander around the individual buildings. The trees are estimated to have sequestered 23 tons of CO₂ based on their weight at arrival, accounting for roughly one-third of the total building structure's embodied emissions.

Amenities and Strategic Location

42XX offers 151,000 square feet of office space including a small retail/café component. The Class A development includes abundant natural light streaming through floor to ceiling windows, covered parking, valet services, and ample bike storage. The campus is designed to accommodate a single or multiple tenants with unique opportunities for expansion into The Bradmore Group's surrounding assets within the neighborhood.

Located in the heart of Marina del Rey, 42XX provides immediate access to the area's retail, dining, and cultural venues, as well as major freeways and public transportation. This strategic location positions 42XX as more than just a workplace—it is a nexus for innovation and community engagement.

The Bradmore Group's Legacy

For over 60 years, The Bradmore Group has been a leader in real estate development, creating spaces that foster creativity and collaboration.

Brian Bohn, Vice President of The Bradmore Group, remarked, "Our collaboration with Lincoln Property Company, RIOS, and CBRE ensures that 42XX exceeds expectations in every aspect, from its strategic location to its innovative use of materials."

For more information, visit 42XX's website at 42xxmdr.com or follow on Instagram @42xxmdr for updates. Link to images here (Credit: Pavel Bendov/ArchExplorer).

About The Bradmore Group

The Bradmore Group (TBG) is a private equity real estate firm based in Marina del Rey, California. Founded in 1949, TBG owns and manages a portfolio of 73 buildings totaling approximately 1.4 million square feet. Asset classes include industrial, office, and retail. TBG is known for its excellence in creating sophisticated and sustainable real estate developments that stand the test of time.

About RIOS

RIOS is an award-winning international design collective actively pursuing wonder within the design of built environment. Founded in 1985, the collective practices interconnected design across architecture, interiors, landscape architecture, master planning, and placemaking for diverse projects, including residential, commercial, civic, hospitality, retail, and institutional. Known for creating bold solutions inclusive of the broader context, RIOS believes design is an act of optimism through which invention and ideas change the world.

About House & Robertson Architects

House & Robertson Architects is a Los Angeles-based firm specializing in providing executive architect services. They are known for their collaborative approach, balancing cost, performance, and aesthetics to deliver exceptional design.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company is one of the largest private real estate firms in the United States. With a fully integrated platform of real estate services, Lincoln supports the entire real estate lifecycle across various asset types.

About CBRE

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2023 revenue). The company has more than 130,000 employees (including Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com.

