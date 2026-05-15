The Branches of Framingham Executive Director Honored for Helping Shape the Future of Aging

"Shelly is a true servant leader. She steps in wherever and whenever needed, continually demonstrating that no task is beneath her." -Mike Lord, regional director of operations, Benchmark Senior Living Post this

The annual Future Leaders Awards recognize emerging leaders across a range of healthcare sectors who are elevating resident and patient experiences, supporting caregivers and driving innovation across the continuum of care.

Mattscheck was selected for her compassionate, accountable and forward-thinking management style centered on human connection. Since becoming head of the senior assisted living community in 2022, she has strengthened The Branches team through hands-on leadership, open communication and a deep commitment to professional growth and development among associates.

She began her career more than a decade ago as a resident care associate, providing hands-on support with the goal of becoming a nurse, but soon discovered a passion for operations and community leadership. Since then, she has held management roles at several continuing care retirement and assisted living communities, including Benchmark's The Commons in Lincoln in Lincoln, Mass.

"Shelly is a true servant leader," said Mike Lord, regional director of operations for Benchmark. "She steps in wherever and whenever needed, continually demonstrating that no task is beneath her. It's this visibility and humility that have earned her the respect of her team and helped foster a culture of shared responsibility within the community."

Located off Route 30 near Brophy Elementary School, The Branches of Framingham assisted living with memory care community opened in 2020 with the goal of helping residents discover and connect to what's meaningful and possible at every stage of their lives. The community's open-concept design and flexible floor plans have been carefully designed to promote engagement.

On-site services and amenities include all-day, restaurant-style dining, beauty, wellness and concierge services and programs tailored to residents' interests. Round-the-clock personalized care is provided in private apartments for residents who need it. From independent assisted living residents who don't require help with daily living to those with Alzheimer's, Parkinson's or other forms of dementia who require memory care assisted living in a secure, specialized setting, the community is suitable for a broad range of needs.

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About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 70 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 7,200 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 29 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 18 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2026, Benchmark communities received 60 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

Media Contact

Carol Arnold, Benchmark Senior Living, 1 6035020469, [email protected], http://www.benchmarkseniorliving.com

SOURCE Benchmark Senior Living