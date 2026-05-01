The Branches of Marlboro Mind & Memory Care Director Honored for Innovative Alzheimer's & Dementia Care

"Through her compassion, creativity and relentless drive to improve, Eny is not only advancing memory care – she is setting the standard for it." -Julia Hanan, executive director, The Branches of Marlboro Post this

Fernandes has been with The Branches of Marlboro since the community opened in 2019.

She is being recognized for her transformative leadership and her innovative, people-centered approach, which has redefined what exceptional assisted living and memory care can look like. With decades of experience in clinical care and dining services, she brings a holistic perspective to the senior assisted living community that enhances both the resident experience at The Branches and overall team performance.

"Eny is truly the heart of our community," said Julia Hanan, executive director of The Branches of Marlboro. "She leads by example and is always the first to support frontline staff. Through her compassion, creativity and relentless drive to improve, Eny is not only advancing memory care – she is setting the standard for it."

Fernandes' leadership is both practical and deeply empathetic, ensuring all residents can participate in meaningful experiences regardless of their cognitive or physical abilities. Drawing on her background in culinary leadership, she has also transformed the dining experience into one that is both therapeutic and engaging, creatively tailoring environments and approaches to individual preferences and abilities.

Fernandes and her team previously cared for Kelly Strickland's mother over many years. "Eny's care extends far beyond daily responsibilities. The emotional connection she builds with both residents and their families is lasting and deeply meaningful. The support and comfort she provided did not end during our mother's time in her care – it continues to resonate with us even now. Eny and her team are truly one of a kind. Their dedication, compassion, and humanity make an immeasurable difference in the lives of so many families."

Located in MetroWest, Mass., on Route 85 between Marlboro's middle and high schools, The Branches of Marlboro senior assisted living community helps residents discover and connect to what's meaningful and possible at every stage of their lives.

The community features an open-concept design and flexible floor plans that encourage engagement. On-site services and amenities include all-day, restaurant-style dining; beauty, wellness, and concierge services; and programs tailored to residents' interests.

Round-the-clock personalized care is provided in private apartments for residents with a wide range of needs – from those who need occasional help with daily living, to individuals with Alzheimer's or other forms of dementia who require memory care assisted living in a secure setting.

For more information about The Branches of Marlboro, click here.

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 70 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 7,200 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 29 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 18 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2026, Benchmark communities received 60 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

Media Contact

Carol Arnold, Benchmark Senior Living, 1 6035020469, [email protected], http://www.benchmarkseniorliving.com

SOURCE Benchmark Senior Living