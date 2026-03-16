The Branches of Marlboro Names Julia Hanan Executive Director; Brings More Than 20 Years of Experience

"The Branches of Marlboro is a very special community in many ways and I'm particularly excited to work with Marlboro residents and families and build on the strong culture already in place at The Branches." -Julia Hanan, executive director, The Branches of Marlboro Post this

"Julia's multi-faceted experience in senior living operations, programming and dining is a welcome addition to The Branches' award-winning care and experiences," said Mike Lord, regional director of operations for Benchmark Senior Living. "More importantly, as a former Benchmark associate, she knows and shares in the high standard we aim to provide."

Located on Route 85 between Marlboro's middle and high schools, The Branches of Marlboro assisted living with memory care community opened in 2019 with the goal of helping residents discover and connect to what's meaningful and possible at every stage of their lives. The community's open-concept design and flexible floor plans promote engagement. On-site services and amenities include all-day, restaurant-style dining, beauty, wellness and concierge services and programs tailored to residents' interests. Round-the-clock personalized care is provided in private apartments for residents with a wide range of needs—from those who need occasional help with daily living to individuals with Alzheimer's or other forms of dementia who require memory care assisted living in a secure setting.

"Benchmark's core company values have always resonated deeply with me, so I was over the moon when I was given the opportunity to return in a more senior role," said Hanan. "The Branches of Marlboro is a very special community in many ways and I'm particularly excited to work with Marlboro residents and families and build on the strong culture already in place at The Branches."

Hanan has a bachelor's degree in English and literature from Connecticut College and graduated from the prestigious Miss Porter's School.

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 70 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 7,200 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 29 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 18 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2025, Benchmark communities received 67 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

Media Contact

Carol Arnold, Benchmark Senior Living, 1 6035020469, [email protected], http://www.benchmarkseniorliving.com

SOURCE Benchmark Senior Living