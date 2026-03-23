The Branches of North Attleboro Earns Benchmark Senior Living's Annual "Resident & Family Connection Award" for Outstanding Satisfaction

"We take great pride in our work, and it's especially meaningful to be recognized by those who matter most – our residents and their families." -Jim Catton, RN, executive director, The Branches of North Attleboro Post this

The Branches of North Attleboro was recognized at Benchmark's 23rd Annual Awards Gala on March 5, 2026, standing out among its 70 independent living, assisted living, and Mind & Memory Care communities across the Northeast. The community was applauded for consistently meeting and exceeding the needs of residents and their family members, as reflected in its strong demand for apartments and high satisfaction scores.

Executive director, Jim Catton, RN, accepted the award on behalf of the community. "Staying true to Benchmark's mission of transforming lives through human connection is deeply important to our team," said Catton. "We take great pride in our work, and it's especially meaningful to be recognized by those who matter most – our residents and their families."

Residents and families praised the community's modern, comfortable apartments, quality dining, and wide range of services – but most notably, its exceptional staff.

One family member recently wrote, "The staff is beyond compare. They are well trained, hardworking and the most caring people you will ever meet. I would expect nothing less for my mother. She, and we, love this community."

Company founder, chairman and CEO Tom Grape added, "The compassion and dedication our associates bring to their work each day are truly inspiring and a powerful expression of our purpose – transforming lives through human connection. That commitment is felt across all 70 communities we serve, and our annual awards gala is an opportunity to celebrate that impact. I couldn't be prouder of this year's honorees."

The Branches of North Attleboro is also nationally recognized for excellence in senior living. The community has earned U.S. News & World Report Best Senior Living honors for four straight years, based on comprehensive resident and family feedback.

The community offers a full continuum of assisted living services –from independent assisted living to specialized memory care for those with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia—along with chef-prepared dining, personalized support, engaging social programs, scheduled transportation, and assistance with daily living activities such as dressing and medication management.

Residents enjoy a vibrant lifestyle with a wide range of amenities, including a bistro, recreation room, community kitchen, salon, library and outdoor gardens and walking paths.

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 70 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 7,200 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 29 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 18 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2025, Benchmark communities received 67 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

Media Contact

carol arnold, Benchmark Senior Living, 1 6035020469, [email protected], http://www.benchmarkseniorliving.com

SOURCE Benchmark Senior Living