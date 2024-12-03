The Brand Agency Named to Inc.'s 2024 Best in Business List in Public Relations

"This achievement reflects the hard work our all-female team has put in during the last year." Post this

"We are honored to be recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the Best in Business for the second time," said The Brand Agency's CEO & Founder, Priscila Martinez. "This achievement reflects the hard work our all-female team has put in during the last year. We are grateful to our amazing clients who have trusted us with their most important campaigns. We can't wait to see what next year brings our way!"

"For over 40 years Inc. has been committed to recognizing America's most dynamic businesses and honoring the great work they do. These businesses have had a profound impact on their industries, solving important problems, and shaping the future of business in ways that will have lasting effects," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman.

Inc.'s Best in Business list recognizes companies that, through exceptional execution, have achieved significant milestones and core business wins, like customer expansion, key product launches, increased market share, and industry-defining accomplishments. Companies from a wide range of industries – such as technology, health care, finance, and retail – have been recognized for their success and their positive influence on the business world. For more information or to see the complete list, please visit inc.com/best-in-business.

About The Brand Agency

The Brand Agency is an award-winning public relations and creative communications firm. Named to Inc. Magazine's 2024 Founders List and dubbed one of Ragan's Top Women in Communications, marketing and publicity veteran Priscila Martinez opened the firm in 2015. The bicoastal team operates from bustling offices in Los Angeles and New York. Globally, The Brand Agency is the only firm that serves Fortune 5 clients with a female-only team. The firm's capabilities include corporate communications, media relations, special events, and strategic partnerships for brands, influencers, and celebrities. The agency has a thriving lifestyle (fashion, beauty, hospitality), entertainment, technology, and business-to-business practices. The Brand Agency has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as Best in Business for Communications. Inc. Magazine also awarded the firm with the coveted Best Workplaces award. PRNEWS named them a Platinum Award honoree as Small Agency of the Year and Top Agency Elite Top for two consecutive years. PR Daily awarded them Top Agency of the Year. The American Business Awards named them Public Relations Agency of the Year Silver Stevie Winner. To learn more about The Brand Agency, visit us at www.thebrand-agency.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

