The Brand Agency Named to PR Daily's 2024 Top Agencies List

"Our team is deeply honored to be recognized among such outstanding agencies again," said Priscila Martinez, CEO and Founder of The Brand Agency. "This accomplishment reflects the creativity and passion that our entire team pours into every project. We remain committed to pushing the boundaries of PR and delivering impactful results for our clients."

As part of this prestigious recognition, The Brand Agency will be celebrated at the PR Daily Awards Luncheon on December 11, 2024, at the City Winery in New York City, where top communications professionals will gather to honor the industry's best campaigns, individuals and agencies.

"Congratulations to The Brand Agency for earning a spot on PR Daily's 2024 Top Agencies List," said Brendan Gannon, senior marketing manager for Ragan's Award programs. "We are proud to honor agencies like yours that set the standard for excellence, and we look forward to celebrating your achievements at the Awards Luncheon in December."

For more information on PR Daily's Top Agencies List and to view the full list of honorees, visit https://www.ragan.com/awards/events/pr-daily-awards-luncheon/

About The Brand Agency

The Brand Agency is an award-winning public relations and creative communications firm. Named to Inc. Magazine's 2024 Founders List and dubbed one of Ragan's Top Women in Communications, marketing and publicity veteran Priscila Martinez opened the firm in 2015. The bicoastal team operates from bustling offices in Los Angeles and New York. Globally, The Brand Agency is the only firm that serves Fortune 5 clients with a female-only team. The firm's capabilities include corporate communications, media relations, special events, and strategic partnerships for brands, influencers, and celebrities. The agency has thriving lifestyle (fashion, beauty, hospitality), entertainment, technology, and business-to-business practices. The Brand Agency has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as Best in Business for Communications. Inc. Magazine also awarded the firm with the coveted Best Workplaces award. PRNEWS named them a Platinum Award honoree as Small Agency of the Year and Top Agency Elite Top for two consecutive years. PR Daily awarded them Top Agency of the Year. The American Business Awards named them Public Relations Agency of the Year Silver Stevie Winner. To learn more about The Brand Agency, visit us online.

About Ragan Communications and Ragan:

Ragan Communications has been delivering trusted news, training and intelligence for more than 50 years to internal and external communicators and business executives via its conferences, webinars, training, awards, subscriptions and its membership divisions. Its daily news sites—PRDaily.com and Ragan.com—are read by more than 600,000 internal and external communicators monthly.

SOURCE The Brand Agency