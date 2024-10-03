The Breast Center of New Jersey: A New Hub for Comprehensive Breast Cancer Treatment

According to Anjeanette T. Brown, MD, FACS, a fellowship-trained breast surgeon, "BCNJ's mission is to offer a compassionate, coordinated approach to breast cancer treatment, ensuring patients receive the highest standard of care". Post this

According to Anjeanette T. Brown, MD, FACS, a fellowship-trained breast surgeon, "BCNJ's mission is to offer a compassionate, coordinated approach to breast cancer treatment, ensuring patients receive the highest standard of care".

"We understand how overwhelming a diagnosis can be," continues Dr. Brown, "and we're committed to alleviating confusion and stress for those currently navigating the healthcare landscape. Those living with a diagnosis should focus on healing, not triaging appointments, records, or medication information between multiple offices and doctors."

Following a diagnosis, BCNJ collaborates with each individual to provide a personalized treatment plan, spanning from genetic testing, surgical planning – including lumpectomies and nipple-sparing mastectomies – and breast reconstruction. In addition, BCNJ offers specialized care for those suffering from post-mastectomy pain syndrome, chemo-induced neuropathy, and lymphedema.

According to NJ.gov, breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed and the second leading cause of cancer death among women in New Jersey. With more than 8,580 newly diagnosed female residents in 2023, BCNJ aims to position itself in a patient's mind as a convenient point-of-entry into a seamless, integrated network of resources.

"BCNJ offers patients access to the most advanced surgical care performed by expert doctors," comments Dr. Brown. "Through our patient-centric treatment approach, we aim to empower individuals to feel confident in their healthcare decision-making and overall treatment process."

Visit BCNJ.com to learn more about The Breast Center of New Jersey. Call 833-200-4009 to make an appointment.

ABOUT THE BREAST CENTER OF NEW JERSEY

The Breast Center of New Jersey brings together world-renowned specialists across breast cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment disciplines to simplify, streamline, and improve access to life-changing care.

