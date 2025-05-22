The Brenda Strafford Foundation Goes Live with MakeShift's Scheduling and Time-Tracking Platform

"This transformation puts our people first, and the results speak for themselves," said Karyn Golem, Executive Vice President and CFO of BSF. "When a healthcare aide called the platform 'easy peasy,' it showed we've achieved our goal of delivering intuitive technology that elevates care delivery." Post this

A Collaborative Partnership for Tailored Success

BSF's partnership with MakeShift reflects a shared commitment to delivering a workforce management solution that aligns with BSF's dedication to exceptional care and operational excellence. Unlike one-size-fits-all platforms, MakeShift's flexible approach enabled BSF to implement a system that streamlines scheduling, accurately captures time worked, supports compliance, and improves employee engagement. From discovery to go-live, MakeShift worked closely with BSF to mirror real-world workflows, resulting in a user-friendly, compliance-ready system with strong staff adoption.

"This transformation puts our people first, and the results speak for themselves," said Karyn Golem, Executive Vice President and CFO of BSF. "When a healthcare aide called the platform 'easy peasy,' it showed we've achieved our goal of delivering intuitive technology that elevates care delivery. It also means a great deal to work with a company that's not only based in Alberta, but truly understands the complexities of our labour environment and shares our commitment to the communities we serve."

"Partnering with BSF has been a privilege," said Adam Greenberg, CEO of MakeShift. "By aligning our technology with their unique needs, we've empowered their team to deliver exceptional care with greater efficiency and ease while driving a significant return on investment."

Crafted in Alberta, Designed for Complex Workforces

Founded in Calgary, Alberta, MakeShift is built for shift-based, unionized organizations facing high regulatory demands. For BSF, choosing a local workforce technology partner meant gaining deep familiarity with Alberta's labour laws, union scheduling, and healthcare staffing without sacrificing innovation or scalability.

The MakeShift platform automates scheduling rules, supports collective agreement enforcement, and delivers intuitive mobile access for staff. Core features include fatigue rule enforcement, geofenced time tracking, shift swaps, and detailed time and labour evaluation, reducing administrative burden and ensuring payroll accuracy across complex environments. MakeShift's AI-driven engine also offers 24/7 support and proactive guidance, enhancing usability and reliability.

Seamless SAP Integration for Unified Efficiency

As a certified SAP Industry Cloud Partner, MakeShift leverages SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) to integrate directly with SAP SuccessFactors, creating a unified digital workflow across scheduling, time capture, and payroll. The BSF deployment demonstrates how SAP clients can extend ERP capabilities with MakeShift's compliance-ready, mobile-first scheduling solution.

Empowering Organizations with Proven Workforce Management

MakeShift's success with BSF reinforces its position as a trusted partner for shift-based organizations across Alberta and around the world. By combining local expertise with enterprise-grade technology, MakeShift helps employers modernize their operations, reduce compliance risk, and improve frontline engagement. Organizations seeking to simplify scheduling and time tracking can explore MakeShift's solutions at www.makeshift.ca.

About The Brenda Strafford Foundation

The Brenda Strafford Foundation is a leading provider of long-term care and assisted living services in Alberta, dedicated to enhancing the lives of residents through compassionate care and operational excellence. Learn more at www.brendastraffordfoundation.org.

About MakeShift

MakeShift is an award-winning Canadian workforce management platform that simplifies scheduling, time tracking, and labour compliance for shift-based organizations. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, MakeShift supports complex industries like healthcare, government, and retail with intuitive mobile tools and powerful integrations, including SAP SuccessFactors and ADP. Recognized by G2, Gartner Digital Markets, and Tech Times, MakeShift delivers a scalable, user-centric solution that drives operational efficiency and employee engagement. Learn more at www.makeshift.ca.

