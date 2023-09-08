The Bridge Forum Announces 'Impact of 9/11' Panel with Arizona Experts

Valley Leaders Discuss How Careers in Law Enforcement and First Responders Have Evolved

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The HeroZona Foundation is excited to announce a special panel of the Bridge Forum, "Impact of 9/11," during which a panel of young Arizona law enforcement and community leaders will discuss how law enforcement and the careers of first responders have changed. The event will take place Monday, Sept. 11 from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at the Travis L. Williams Post 65 (1624 E. Broadway Rd.) in Phoenix. The invitation-only event will also be livestreamed to the public at Facebook.com/HeroZonaOrg/Live.

Fireside chat panelists include:

Michael Sullivan , Police Chief, City of Phoenix

, Police Chief, Mike Duran III, Fire Chief, City of Phoenix

Special guests include:

Col. Jeffrey Glover , Director, Arizona Department of Public Safety

, Director, Arizona Department of Public Safety Oscar De Los Santos , Representative and Assistant Minority Leader, District 11, State of Arizona

, Representative and Assistant Minority Leader, District 11, Catherine Miranda, Senator, District 11, State of Arizona

Steve Gallardo, Supervisor, District 5, Maricopa County

Kesha Hodge Washington , Councilwoman, District 8, City of Phoenix

"We are honored and thrilled to introduce this year's panel of Arizona law enforcement and community leaders," said Alan "AP" Powell, Chairman of AP & Associates - Strategic Alliances and U.S. Army Desert Storm Veteran. "We look forward to discussing how the roles of law enforcement and first responders have evolved over the years from the people on the frontlines. By understanding the past, we can better protect our future, and we are excited for the meaningful discussions that will emerge from this event."

Ron Williams, HeroZona Foundation president, will serve as the master of ceremonies and the invocation will be done by First Institutional Baptist Church Senior Pastor Dr. Warren H. Stewart, Sr. with a message that includes highlights from the 85040 challenge.

The event will be moderated by Aaron Bare, Co-Founder of the HeroZona Foundation. Harold "HB" Branch will perform a special original poetry reading following the panel.

The event is sponsored by Vitanya Brain Performance, APS, SRP, Equality Health Foundation, City of Phoenix, Phoenix Police Department, Phoenix Fire Department and more. Following the event, 240 Arizona first responders will be given the opportunity to enroll in the Vitanya Brain Performance program, which focuses on increasing brain resistance. The program primarily focuses on providing products, technology, and services that support the subtle neural communication on electrical and chemical levels. It is a revolution in modern neuroscience that reveals how to maximize healthy brain function.

In January 2018, the Scottsdale Police Department implemented 29 new initiatives from the 2017 Scottsdale Bridge Forum, which included establishing sufficient resources for police personnel dealing with trauma, establishing dialogue opportunities with under-served communities, enhancing engagement with the community's youth and identifying ways to address the needs of the community related to behavioral health.

For more information about the Bridge Forum and to stream its upcoming event on Monday, Sept. 11, visit Facebook.com/HeroZonaOrg.

About the HeroZona Foundation

The HeroZona Foundation is a non-profit organization that empowers Heroes in the community through entrepreneurship, employment, and education. The group works with veterans, first responders and those that bring social good to future generations and under-served communities. The foundation's mission is to create opportunities for the brave men and women who serve their country, and community, every day. For more information, please visit HeroZona.org.

Media Contact

Ivana L. Morales, Evolve PR and Marketing, 1 9738644523, [email protected]

SOURCE The HeroZona Foundation