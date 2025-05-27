The Bright Group Announces Opening of The Dayton Vitality Hotel, a Tech-Enabled Lifestyle Hotel Connected to the Dayton Convention Center

"We are thrilled to bring the Vitality experience to Dayton, a city experiencing exciting growth," said Deniz Dorbek Kocak, CEO at The Bright Group. "This hotel embodies our vision of elevated, purpose-driven hospitality in cities on the rise." Post this

"We are thrilled to bring the Vitality experience to Dayton, a city experiencing exciting growth," said Deniz Dorbek Kocak, CEO at The Bright Group. "This hotel embodies our vision of elevated, purpose-driven hospitality in cities on the rise, and Dayton is exactly that. The Bright Group's investment in Dayton underscores its commitment to supporting cities that are not only growing but doing so with vision, community, and innovation at the forefront."

The Dayton debut follows the successful opening of Vitality Memphis in Summer 2024 and marks the brand's second flagship. The Bright Group plans five additional Vitality openings through 2026, with confirmed locations including:

Marietta, GA – Targeting a late-August 2025 debut

– Targeting a debut Orlando, FL ; Tulsa, OK ; and Reading, PA – Scheduled for phased openings through 2025 and 2026

Dayton on the Rise

Dayton is experiencing a renaissance marked by downtown development, a thriving tech sector, and a rising population. The city's appeal to young professionals and real estate investors is driving forward a vibrant and sustainable urban resurgence, making it the perfect environment for a forward-thinking hospitality brand like Vitality.

To learn more about the Dayton Vitality Hotel or to make a reservation, visit the website here.

About The Bright Group

The Bright Group is a next generation hospitality and tech company redefining the intersection of technology, design, and guest experience. Powered by a proprietary tech platform, Bright delivers operational efficiency, cost optimization, and a frictionless stay across its growing portfolio. The group owns and operates a number of concept-driven properties including the Hollywood Hills Hotel, kodō in Los Angeles, and the Memphis Vitality Hotel. The Vitality brand is Bright's elevated mindful hospitality concept, designed for tech-savvy travelers seeking seamless, community-centric stays. With six additional properties in development across key U.S. markets, Vitality is poised to become a leader in next-generation hospitality. kodō is Bright's boutique lifestyle brand, blending minimalist architecture, cultural authenticity, and curated dining experiences. Its flagship property in LA's Arts District has become a model for experiential urban retreats. Together, these brands reflect The Bright Group's strategic vision: to create scalable, differentiated hospitality experiences that drive long-term value across both operations and guest satisfaction.

Media Contact

Sarah Viollis, The Bright Group, 1 845-358-3920 16, [email protected], ciicpr.com

SOURCE The Bright Group