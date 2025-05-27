The Bright Group Announces Opening of The Dayton Vitality Hotel, a Tech-Enabled Lifestyle Hotel Connected to the Dayton Convention Center

The Bright Group Expands Lifestyle Hotel Brand to Fast-Rising Midwestern Market as Part of National Growth Strategy
DAYTON, Ohio, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Bright Group announces the opening of Dayton Vitality Hotel, a modern, lifestyle property directly connected to the Dayton Convention Center via skywalk. The tech-forward hotel is set to become a key driver in the city's downtown revitalization, blending convenience, design, and community-focused amenities for business and leisure travelers alike.
The Dayton Vitality Hotel offers Vitality's signature guest experience with self-check-in, along with a seamless blend of functionality, design, and mindful hospitality. The hotel features a pool, advanced fitness center, thoughtfully designed guest rooms, a wellness-inspired atmosphere, and vibrant communal spaces including a rooftop bar with sweeping city views, catering to both leisure travelers and business professionals. The property also features expansive meeting and event spaces, offering an ideal venue for conferences, corporate gatherings, and social events just steps from Dayton's central business district.
"We are thrilled to bring the Vitality experience to Dayton, a city experiencing exciting growth," said Deniz Dorbek Kocak, CEO at The Bright Group. "This hotel embodies our vision of elevated, purpose-driven hospitality in cities on the rise, and Dayton is exactly that. The Bright Group's investment in Dayton underscores its commitment to supporting cities that are not only growing but doing so with vision, community, and innovation at the forefront."
The Dayton debut follows the successful opening of Vitality Memphis in Summer 2024 and marks the brand's second flagship. The Bright Group plans five additional Vitality openings through 2026, with confirmed locations including:
- Marietta, GA – Targeting a late-August 2025 debut
- Orlando, FL; Tulsa, OK; and Reading, PA – Scheduled for phased openings through 2025 and 2026
Dayton on the Rise
Dayton is experiencing a renaissance marked by downtown development, a thriving tech sector, and a rising population. The city's appeal to young professionals and real estate investors is driving forward a vibrant and sustainable urban resurgence, making it the perfect environment for a forward-thinking hospitality brand like Vitality.
About The Bright Group
The Bright Group is a next generation hospitality and tech company redefining the intersection of technology, design, and guest experience. Powered by a proprietary tech platform, Bright delivers operational efficiency, cost optimization, and a frictionless stay across its growing portfolio. The group owns and operates a number of concept-driven properties including the Hollywood Hills Hotel, kodō in Los Angeles, and the Memphis Vitality Hotel. The Vitality brand is Bright's elevated mindful hospitality concept, designed for tech-savvy travelers seeking seamless, community-centric stays. With six additional properties in development across key U.S. markets, Vitality is poised to become a leader in next-generation hospitality. kodō is Bright's boutique lifestyle brand, blending minimalist architecture, cultural authenticity, and curated dining experiences. Its flagship property in LA's Arts District has become a model for experiential urban retreats. Together, these brands reflect The Bright Group's strategic vision: to create scalable, differentiated hospitality experiences that drive long-term value across both operations and guest satisfaction.
