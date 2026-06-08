The Bristal Assisted Living Partners with Fora to Launch Exclusive Inclusive Workforce Initiative in Senior Living

Fora's first senior living partnership places individuals with developmental disabilities in meaningful roles across communities of The Bristal

NEW YORK, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Bristal Assisted Living and Fora (formerly The Corporate Source) today announced an exclusive partnership – Fora's first in the senior living industry – to place individuals with developmental disabilities in meaningful, structured roles across communities of The Bristal. The initiative pairs Fora's established vocational training and employment programs with The Bristal's 24-community network across New York and New Jersey, launching at select locations now with broader expansion planned.

According to the New York State Comptroller, the disability employment gap in New York stands at 41 percentage points, with labor force participation for New Yorkers with a disability less than half that of those without one. (Source: NYS Comptroller, November 2025). This partnership is built on the belief that senior living – an industry rooted in human connection – should be part of the solution.

The partnership launches across select communities of The Bristal, with expansion planned across the broader network. Fora participants enter through established vocational training programs and are placed in roles across dining services, hospitality, and community programming – contributing to daily community life while building skills and experience within a growing industry.

The Bristal has long believed that strong communities are built by people who are invested in the work – and that meaningful employment should be accessible to everyone. This partnership reflects both.

"Senior living is one of the most human industries there is – and it deserves a workforce that reflects that," said Amy Silva-Magalhaes, Chief Operating Officer of The Bristal Assisted Living. "Our team members are an integral part of residents' daily lives, and the connections they build together are the foundation of The Bristal experience. Fora creates real pathways into this industry for individuals with developmental disabilities – people who contribute, who grow, and who have so much to offer. That's exactly who belongs on our teams."

Fora has spent decades building employment infrastructure for individuals with disabilities across industries and sees senior living as a natural fit.

"Our partnership with The Bristal Assisted Living reflects what happens when two organizations align around a shared belief: that dignity, purpose, and excellence should define every human experience," said Megan O'Shea Megale, Chief Communications and Development Officer at Fora.

"At Fora, we create pathways to meaningful employment for individuals with disabilities – changing lives through work. Together, we're raising the standard for what inclusive, high-quality care and employment can look like in the same environment."

Media Contact

Sarah Abidin, The Bristal Assisted Living, 1 845-358-3920 16, [email protected], https://thebristal.com/

SOURCE The Bristal Assisted Living