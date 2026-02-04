The Bristal Launches Partnership with Breakfast University to Expand Lifelong Learning for Residents

New collaboration delivers monthly lectures and cultural programming, reinforcing The Bristal's commitment to purposeful aging.

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Bristal, a leader in assisted living and memory care, announced the launch of a new partnership with Breakfast University, the lifelong learning venture founded by One Day University creator Steven Schragis. As the first senior living organization to partner with Breakfast University, The Bristal continues to elevate resident programming through access to world-class scholars, authors, and cultural institutions.

The partnership officially kicked off in January and brings monthly lectures to The Bristal's residents, offered both in person at the New-York Historical Society and virtually across communities. In addition, team members have received specialized training to help facilitate discussions and deepen engagement around each lecture experience.

"We chose The Bristal as Breakfast University's first senior living partner because of their industry-leading approach to resident experience and intellectual engagement," said Steve Schragis, CEO of Breakfast University. "As we expand into senior living, it was essential that our first partner share our mission of delivering thoughtful, culturally rich programming—and The Bristal sets that standard."

As part of the collaboration, The Bristal at York Avenue and 305 West End Assisted Living will also host monthly complimentary lectures, offering residents added benefits including 30-day replay access, early insight into upcoming topics, and co-branded materials from The Bristal and Breakfast University.

Maryann Caws, a resident of The Bristal and Professor Emeritus at the CUNY Graduate School, shared, "Teaching at CUNY, I cherished the connections built through sharing knowledge and stories. Having access to scholars from Breakfast University and the New-York Historical Society right here at The Bristal allows us to keep that spirit of learning and conversation alive."

Evan Rossi, Corporate Director of Programming and Innovation at The Bristal, added, "This partnership is a meaningful extension of our commitment to lifelong learning. It's not just about programming—it's about creating an environment where curiosity, conversation, and personal enrichment continue to thrive at every stage of life."

By integrating Breakfast University's distinguished lecture series into its communities, The Bristal continues to set a new standard for senior living, ensuring residents have seamless access to experiences that educate, inspire, and connect.

About The Bristal

For 25 years, The Bristal Assisted Living communities have proudly served families across the tri-state area. With 26 locations spanning Nassau County, Suffolk County, Westchester County, New Jersey, and Manhattan, The Bristal offers exceptional independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. To learn more about The Bristal communities, visit thebristal.com.

About Thoughtful Productions

Building on their success with One Day University, Steven Schragis and Kevin Brennan founded Thoughtful Productions to create fun, meaningful, and inspiring learning experiences in collaboration with top institutions nationwide.

About The New-York Historical Society

New York's first museum, the New-York Historical Society, is a leading cultural institution offering exhibitions, award-winning educational programs, and thought-provoking conversations that explore over 400 years of American history.

