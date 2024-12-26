The Broken Brown Egg Awards 2024 Awareness Hope Activism (AHA) Grant Recipients

"The Broken Brown Egg awards $10K AHA Grants to two resilient women for their family-building journeys."

CHICAGO, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Broken Brown Egg, a nonprofit that supports and advocates for individuals and couples of color experiencing infertility and reproductive health issues, proudly announces today its 2024 Awareness, Hope, and Activism(AHA) Grant recipients: Kristina King and Deniece Delerme.

Healthcare disparities, cultural stigmas, and financial constraints can be barriers to healthcare, particularly for those in the BIPOC community. With a focus on health equity and individualized health outcomes, The Broken Brown Egg partnered with Progyny, Inc., a transformative women's health and family building benefits solution to launch its Awareness Hope Activism(AHA) Grant in July 2024 and has awarded each recipient with $10,000 to use for their family-building journeys. Industry partner Alto Pharmacy, a digitally-powered pharmacy with fertility expertise, is providing medication support to both recipients.

The Broken Brown Egg's newest recipients of the AHA Grant are amazing testimonies of resilience and strength. Kristina is a survivor of endometriosis, cysts, fibroids, polyps and a perforated uterus after a failed myomectomy. She and her partner Lorenzo are embarking on a surrogacy journey as Kristina is unable to stop the use of Anti-Epileptic medication. Deniece is a breast cancer survivor, which led to medically-induced menopause. She is also the founder of Slaying Cancer. Deniece and her husband Gardy decided to freeze Deniece's eggs before her cancer treatment and are now hoping to move forward with egg thawing and IVF.

"The Broken Brown Egg is honored to be a part of the journeys of both Kristina and Deniece. We are so grateful to our review team as well as our partners Progyny and Alto Pharmacy for their support in helping us to help others."- Regina Townsend, founder and executive director of The Broken Brown Egg.

