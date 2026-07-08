The Buck Institute for Research on Aging and Fennec Engineering Partner to Build the Safety Infrastructure for Biological AI

"The functional safety principles that govern autonomous systems and humanoid robotics apply directly here. When AI operates in uncharted territory, safety has to be built from first principles rather than inherited from a traditional checklist." — Justin Croyle, CPO, Fennec Engineering Post this

As AI takes on a greater role in biological research, it introduces new safety challenges: black box AI models can produce novel biological structures with no historical analog, making traditional checklist-based risk assessment and validation insufficient. Buck and Fennec are addressing this through an integrated framework that hardwires automated safety guardrails directly into AI-driven biological simulations, anchored in the fundamental cause-and-effect mechanisms of biology itself. The result is a system capable of predicting and neutralizing emergent risks before they leave a digital simulation environment, or what the partners call proactive trust.

Buck Faculty member James Yurkovich, PhD leads the Laboratory for Applied Systems BioAI and is spearheading this partnership. "As we continue to utilize more and more AI in our research into biological simulation, building out the necessary safety guardrails is crucial," said Dr. Yurkovich. "This partnership empowers us to move at the speed required for this burgeoning field with the confidence that safety is the number one priority."

"The functional safety principles that govern autonomous systems and humanoid robotics apply directly here," said Justin Croyle, Chief Product Officer at Fennec Engineering. "When AI operates in uncharted territory, safety has to be built from first principles rather than inherited from a traditional checklist. That's what this partnership is addressing."

Two Organizations, One Shared Mission

The Buck Institute is the only independent U.S. research institution solely focused on the connection between aging and chronic disease, with a mission to extend human healthspan. Fennec Engineering brings deep expertise in functional safety and systems validation, with roots in Amazon Robotics and a track record that includes enabling the certification of more than one million robotic systems worldwide.

Together, they are building the safety supply chain that allows biological AI to fulfill its potential in precision medicine and longevity research.

About the Buck Institute: Our success will ultimately change healthcare. At the Buck, we aim to end the threat of age-related diseases for this and future generations by bringing together the most capable and passionate scientists from a broad range of disciplines to identify and impede the ways in which we age. An independent, nonprofit institution, our goal is to increase human healthspan, or the healthy years of life. Globally recognized as the pioneer and leader in efforts to target aging, the number one risk factor for serious diseases including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, cancer, macular degeneration, heart disease, and diabetes, the Buck wants to help people live better longer. Learn more at: https://buckinstitute.org

About Fennec Engineering: Fennec Engineering builds the safety infrastructure for autonomous systems, robotics, and AI, delivering an end-to-end platform, from concept through certification. We unify safety across the supply chain, eliminating regulatory guesswork, and helping teams bring certified innovations to market faster. Fennec ensures that safety moves at the speed of innovation. Learn more at https://fennec-engineering.com/ and https://www.linkedin.com/company/fennec-engineering/

Media Contact

Betsy Barry, Fennec Engineering, 1 7062067271, [email protected], https://fennec-engineering.com/

Robin Snyder, The Buck Institute, 1 415-420-9905, [email protected], https://www.buckinstitute.org/

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SOURCE Fennec Engineering