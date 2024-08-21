The Builders Home & Remodeling Show is the One Stop for Your Next Home Project and a Fun Family Day Out

The Home Show is the perfect place to shop, compare and buy home products and services from hundreds of local home improvement pros, says Tammy Ridgley, Show Manager. Post this

Families looking for something unique and entertaining won't want to miss Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel! Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel is a fun, interactive performance that features a live squirrel water skiing while audiences learn about the importance of water safety. Since 1979 Twiggy has been entertaining at events across the United States and Canada. Twiggy has also been featured in a multitude of movies, TV shows, commercials, and even music videos. Now in its 45th tour, kids and adults just can't get enough of Twiggy and her friends! See Twiggy on Friday at 11:30, 2:30 and 6:00, on Saturday at 11:00, 2:00 and 5:00, and on Sunday at 11:00, 1:30 and 4:00. Plus, the kids can have some fall fun with pumpkin painting, free for kids 12 and under.

Visit the Party Flavors Sampling Event to try and buy a variety of local foods and beverages. Items are great additions to upcoming party menus and perfect for unique gifts. Find smoked and cured meats and sausages, all-purpose gourmet sauces, garlic rubs and seasonings, oils, candy and chocolate, a variety of wine and more.

Show visitors can shop the Spa & Swim Spa Blowout Sale, sponsored by Spas and More! Visit the 3,200 sq. ft. tent in the south parking lot for great deals. Visitors can choose from a wide variety of models at 30-60% off regular retail prices.

The Home Show is excited to feature the fifth annual Flower Show and Competition. The Greater St. Louis Council of Nationally Accredited Flower Show Judges presents "#SayingIDo," a wedding-themed NGC Small-Standard Flower Show. Local designers will create beautiful floral displays in three different themed classes. There will be a wide variety of horticulture, with specimens including annuals, perennials, herbs, ornamental grasses and more. There will also be Botanical Arts Artistic Crafts designs, including a wedding invitation, cake and decorative arch, as well as an Education exhibit about the language of flowers. All designs and horticulture will be judged and awards will be given.

The Home Show is once again hosting a Food Drive. Visitors can donate food items to the St. Louis Area Foodbank and are encouraged to bring non-perishable food in non-breakable containers. Suggested items include: peanut butter, tuna, canned meats and beans; canned fruits and vegetables, fruit juice, jellies, jams and dried fruit; cereal, oatmeal, rice and crackers; pasta and sauce, boxed meals, soups and stews; and baby products like powdered formula, baby food, diapers and wipes.

The Home & Remodeling Show gives area residents the chance to discover the latest home products and services all under one roof! Visitors can bring their plans and ideas, have their questions answered by the experts, and find what they need to get those home projects done.

Visitors can complete a brief show survey and register to win $500 cash from the Home Builders Association. Plus, one lucky attendee can win a one-week Florida vacation home rental from The Wright Door Co., a $2,000 value! (Travel not included. Other restrictions apply.)

Show hours are 10 am to 7 pm on Friday, September 20 and Saturday, September 21 and 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday, September 22. Admission and parking are FREE. Visit https://stlhomeshow.com/ for details.

