The Builders Home & Remodeling Show, presented by James Hardie, is the One Stop for Expert Help with Your Next Home Project and a Fun Family Day Out!

Show visitors can compare products side-by-side, talk to home improvement experts in-person and find what they need to start on their next home project, says Tammy Ridgley, Show Manager. Post this

The holidays are right around the corner and show visitors can attend demonstrations full of great holiday decorating ideas at the Holiday Design Stage. Elizabeth Fichter is a flower grower, seed saver, and botanical artist working from her family's historic farm outside St. Louis. She will present seminars demonstrating how to create beautiful tablescapes for fall and winter holiday celebrations. She will teach people how to use seasonal florals and other items – plus, incorporate things people may already own in different, creative ways – to show how people can put their own stamp on their holiday decorating.

The Home Show is always a fun family day out. Families looking for entertainment won't want to miss Dog Shows by Sit Means Sit Dog Training. People can learn what basic obedience training can do for a dog, plus dogs will show off some flashier agility skills and tricks. Kids can also have some fall fun with pumpkin painting, free for kids 12 and under, and the huge inflatable haunted obstacle course.

Visit the Party Flavors Sampling Event to try and buy local foods and beverages. Items are great additions to upcoming party menus and perfect for unique gifts. Find smoked and cured meats and sausages, all-purpose gourmet sauces, garlic rubs and seasonings, a variety of wine and more.

Show visitors can shop the Spa & Swim Spa Blowout Sale, sponsored by Spas and More! Visit the 3,200 sq. ft. tent in the south parking lot for great deals. Visitors can choose from a wide variety of models at 30-50% off regular retail prices.

The Home Show is excited to feature the seventh annual Flower Show and Competition. The East Central District presents Celebrate 250 Years! - an NGC Patriotic Standard Flower Show, featuring beautiful floral designs created by local participants and a variety of impressive horticulture. Local designers will create beautiful floral displays in six different themed classes. There will be a wide variety of horticulture, with specimens including annuals, perennials, herbs, ornamental grasses, vegetables and more. There will also be Botanical Arts horticulture fairy gardens and Botanical Arts Artistic Crafts, as well as Education Exhibits with information about natural fertilizers and water conservation. Designs and horticulture will be judged and a variety of awards will be given.

Visitors can register to win a Cutco Knife Set valued at $875 from the Home Builders Association. The Space Saver Set Includes: 4" Paring Knife, 7-5/8" Petite Chef, 6-3/4" Petite Carver, Trimmer, 2-3/4" Paring Knife, and a Knife Sharpener. Each knife features Cutco's legendary Double-D® edge, ergonomic handle, and is proudly made in the USA with The Forever Guarantee®—meaning free sharpening and guaranteed performance for generations.

The Home Show is once again hosting a Food Drive. Visitors can donate food items to the St. Louis Area Foodbank and are encouraged to bring non-perishable food in non-breakable containers. Suggested items include: peanut butter, tuna, canned meats and beans; canned fruits and vegetables, fruit juice, jellies, jams and dried fruit; cereal, oatmeal, rice and crackers; pasta and sauce, boxed meals, soups and stews; and baby products like powdered formula, baby food, diapers and wipes.

The Home & Remodeling Show gives area residents the chance to discover the latest home products and services all under one roof! Visitors can bring their plans and ideas, have their questions answered by the experts, and find what they need to get those home projects done.

Show hours are 10 am to 7 pm on Friday, October 2 and Saturday, October 3 and 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday, October 4. Admission and parking are free. Visit https://www.STLHomeShow.com for details.

Media Contact

Ellen Viehmann, Home Builders Association of St. Louis and Eastern Missouri, 1 314-817-5620, [email protected], https://stlhomeshow.com/

SOURCE Home Builders Association of St. Louis and Eastern Missouri