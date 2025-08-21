The Builders Home & Remodeling Show, presented by James Hardie, is the One Stop for Help with Your Next Home Project and a Fun Family Day Out

The 45th Annual Builders Home & Remodeling Show, presented by James Hardie, returns to St. Charles Convention Center September 19-21. The Show, produced by the Home Builders Association of St. Louis, gives area residents the opportunity to visit both levels of the Convention Center to shop the latest home products and services in one convenient location. Hundreds of local home pros will be on hand to answer questions and provide expert advice.
ST. CHARLES, Mo., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- St. Louisans can find what they need for their homes, inside and out, including kitchen and bath designs and fixtures, window treatments, decks, fencing, windows, siding, doors, landscaping, pools, spas, saunas and so much more. And the Show has free admission and free parking! Visiting the Show is also a great opportunity to have a fun family day out, with a little something for everyone.
People want their homes to be their happy place, with spaces that fulfill a wide variety of needs. From design to functionality, many homeowners have areas of their homes that they would like to update. The Home Show is a great resource for products, services and local experts to help build and create homes that fit the needs of today's families for their best home life. Show visitors are encouraged to bring photos of their homes as well as their wish list to create their ideal spaces. No question is too small and with hundreds of home pros in attendance, the answers are easy to find! Attendees can save time by visiting a variety of companies in one location and get started on their home improvement journey.
The Home Show is always a fun family day out. Families looking for something unique and entertaining won't want to miss the chance to Meet and Learn About Birds, from the World Bird Sanctuary. They are bringing three of their popular education programs to the Show. Visitors will see and learn about different birds each day. Friday – All About Owls at 11:00, 2:00 and 5:00, Saturday – Raptor Basics at 11:00, 2:00 and 5:00, and Sunday – Feathers & Scales at 12:00 and 2:30. Some birds will also be on display between shows.
Visitors can also enjoy entertaining Dog Shows by Sit Means Sit Dog Training. The shows will feature obedience, agility, tricks, and therapy behaviors. People can learn what basic obedience training can do for a dog, plus dogs will show off some flashier agility skills and tricks. Kids can also have some fall fun with pumpkin painting, free for kids 12 and under, and the haunted obstacle course.
Visit the Party Flavors Sampling Event to try and buy a variety of local foods and beverages. Items are great additions to upcoming party menus and perfect for unique gifts. Find smoked and cured meats and sausages, all-purpose gourmet sauces, garlic rubs and seasonings, oils, candy and chocolate, a variety of wine and more.
Show visitors can shop the Spa & Swim Spa Blowout Sale, sponsored by Spas and More! Visit the 3,200 sq. ft. tent in the south parking lot for great deals. Visitors can choose from a wide variety of models at 30-50% off regular retail prices.
The Home Show is excited to feature the sixth annual Flower Show and Competition. The Mid-Central District presents "Welcome to the Four Seasons," an NGC Standard Flower Show. Local designers will create beautiful floral displays in six different seasonally themed classes. There will be a wide variety of horticulture, with specimens including annuals, perennials, herbs, ornamental grasses and vegetables. There will also be Botanical Arts designs and horticulture, as well as Education exhibits from four local garden clubs. All designs and horticulture will be judged and awards will be given.
The Home Show is once again hosting a Food Drive. Visitors can donate food items to the St. Louis Area Foodbank and are encouraged to bring non-perishable food in non-breakable containers. Suggested items include: peanut butter, tuna, canned meats and beans; canned fruits and vegetables, fruit juice, jellies, jams and dried fruit; cereal, oatmeal, rice and crackers; pasta and sauce, boxed meals, soups and stews; and baby products like powdered formula, baby food, diapers and wipes.
The Home & Remodeling Show gives area residents the chance to discover the latest home products and services all under one roof! Visitors can bring their plans and ideas, have their questions answered by the experts, and find what they need to get those home projects done. Visitors can get a jump start on their next project when they register to win $500 cash from the Home Builders Association.
Show hours are 10 am to 7 pm on Friday, September 19 and Saturday, September 20 and 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday, September 21. Admission and parking are FREE. Visit https://STLHomeShow.com for details.
