The Builders Home & Remodeling Show, presented by James Hardie, is the One Stop for Help with Your Next Home Project and a Fun Family Day Out

Area residents can visit the show for fun, inspiration and information about home products and services from local home pros, all in one trip, says Tammy Ridgley, Show Manager. Post this

The Home Show is always a fun family day out. Families looking for something unique and entertaining won't want to miss the chance to Meet and Learn About Birds, from the World Bird Sanctuary. They are bringing three of their popular education programs to the Show. Visitors will see and learn about different birds each day. Friday – All About Owls at 11:00, 2:00 and 5:00, Saturday – Raptor Basics at 11:00, 2:00 and 5:00, and Sunday – Feathers & Scales at 12:00 and 2:30. Some birds will also be on display between shows.

Visitors can also enjoy entertaining Dog Shows by Sit Means Sit Dog Training. The shows will feature obedience, agility, tricks, and therapy behaviors. People can learn what basic obedience training can do for a dog, plus dogs will show off some flashier agility skills and tricks. Kids can also have some fall fun with pumpkin painting, free for kids 12 and under, and the haunted obstacle course.

Visit the Party Flavors Sampling Event to try and buy a variety of local foods and beverages. Items are great additions to upcoming party menus and perfect for unique gifts. Find smoked and cured meats and sausages, all-purpose gourmet sauces, garlic rubs and seasonings, oils, candy and chocolate, a variety of wine and more.

Show visitors can shop the Spa & Swim Spa Blowout Sale, sponsored by Spas and More! Visit the 3,200 sq. ft. tent in the south parking lot for great deals. Visitors can choose from a wide variety of models at 30-50% off regular retail prices.

The Home Show is excited to feature the sixth annual Flower Show and Competition. The Mid-Central District presents "Welcome to the Four Seasons," an NGC Standard Flower Show. Local designers will create beautiful floral displays in six different seasonally themed classes. There will be a wide variety of horticulture, with specimens including annuals, perennials, herbs, ornamental grasses and vegetables. There will also be Botanical Arts designs and horticulture, as well as Education exhibits from four local garden clubs. All designs and horticulture will be judged and awards will be given.

The Home Show is once again hosting a Food Drive. Visitors can donate food items to the St. Louis Area Foodbank and are encouraged to bring non-perishable food in non-breakable containers. Suggested items include: peanut butter, tuna, canned meats and beans; canned fruits and vegetables, fruit juice, jellies, jams and dried fruit; cereal, oatmeal, rice and crackers; pasta and sauce, boxed meals, soups and stews; and baby products like powdered formula, baby food, diapers and wipes.

The Home & Remodeling Show gives area residents the chance to discover the latest home products and services all under one roof! Visitors can bring their plans and ideas, have their questions answered by the experts, and find what they need to get those home projects done. Visitors can get a jump start on their next project when they register to win $500 cash from the Home Builders Association.

Show hours are 10 am to 7 pm on Friday, September 19 and Saturday, September 20 and 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday, September 21. Admission and parking are FREE. Visit https://STLHomeShow.com for details.

Media Contact

Ellen Viehmann, Home Builders Association of St. Louis and Eastern Missouri, 1 314-817-5620, [email protected]

SOURCE Home Builders Association of St. Louis and Eastern Missouri