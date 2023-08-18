The Builders Home & Remodeling Show, Presented by LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, is the One Stop for Your Next Home Project

Show attendees have a great opportunity to shop the latest home products and services and get expert advice, all in one convenient location, said Tammy Ridgley, Show Manager. Tweet this

Home Builders Association home pros share expert advice on a variety of timely topics at the HBA Home Experts Stage. The Home Builders Association of St. Louis and Eastern Missouri is comprised of hundreds of companies and experts in all things home-related. HBA members will present informative seminars on topics that can give valuable help for home owners and home buyers.

Topics include: All About Construction Financing by Gershman Mortgage; Finding the Right Builder or Remodeler by Associated Bank; Home Technology: From Fundamentals to Fantastic! by Integration Controls; Introduction to Low Pressure Sewer – Build Where you Never Thought Possible! by Flo Systems; Learn about Financing Options for your Renovation by PrimeLending; Lighting for Life: Lighting in Layers for Better Living by Integration Controls; Organize Your Home & Simplify Your Life by Closet Factory; Outdoor Living: Color Trends in Brick and Stone by Midwest Block and Brick; and Residential 2024 Color and Design Trends Forecast by The Sherwin-Williams Co. Visit the show website for seminar dates and times.

Visit the Party Flavors Sampling Event to try and buy a variety of local foods and beverages. Items are great additions to upcoming party menus and perfect for unique gifts. Find smoked and cured meats and sausages, all-purpose gourmet sauces, garlic rubs and seasonings, a variety of wine and more.

Show visitors can shop the Spa & Swim Spa Blowout Sale, sponsored by Spas and More! Visit the 3,200 sq. ft. tent in the south parking lot for great deals. Visitors can choose from a wide variety of models at 30-60% off regular retail prices.

The Home Show is excited to feature the fourth annual Flower Show and Competition. The Garden Guild presents the "Fall is in the Air" Flower Show. Area designers will create floral displays in themed classes, plus there will be a wide variety of beautiful horticulture. There will also be an education exhibit about getting gardens ready for winter. All designs and horticulture will be judged and awards will be given.

The Home & Remodeling Show is always a family-friendly destination, so bring the kids for fall fun! There will be pumpkin painting, free for kids 12 and under. Unique Canine, LLC will present Dog Agility & More demonstrations, where dogs complete obstacles and have fun, showing how to start dogs in basic agility, how to help them build confidence and bond with their owners. Several dogs of different sizes, breeds and ages will also demonstrate basic obedience and scent work. Come out and watch the fun!

The Home Show is once again hosting a Food Drive. Visitors can donate food items to the St. Louis Area Foodbank and are encouraged to bring non-perishable food in non-breakable containers. Suggested items include: peanut butter, tuna, canned meats and beans; canned fruits and vegetables, fruit juice, jellies, jams and dried fruit; cereal, oatmeal, rice and crackers; pasta and sauce, boxed meals, soups and stews; and baby products like powdered formula, baby food, diapers and wipes.

The Home & Remodeling Show gives area residents the chance to discover the latest home products and services all under one roof! Visitors can bring their plans and ideas, have their questions answered by the experts, and find what they need to get those home projects done. Plus, visitors can complete a brief show survey and register to win $500 cash from the Home Builders Association.

Show hours are 10 am to 7 pm on Friday, September 22 and Saturday, September 23 and 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday, September 24. Admission and parking are FREE. Visit https://www.STLHomeShow.com for details.

