The Builders St. Louis Home & Garden Show, presented by James Hardie, the Area's Favorite Home Product Market Place, Returns to America's Center March 6-8

We are excited to bring the area's favorite home product market place back to St. Louis, so area residents can find the products and pros to get their home projects done, said Tammy Ridgley, Show Manager.

Show visitors are encouraged to bring photos of their homes as well as examples of items on their wish list to create ideal spaces in their homes. No question is too small and with hundreds of local home improvement pros in attendance, the answers are easy to find! Attendees will discover a variety of companies in one convenient location and find what they need to get started on their home improvement journey.

The Home Show is more than just windows and doors! It is a fun day out for the whole family, with a little something for everyone. Visitors won't want to miss these fun, entertaining and educational areas of the show:

The Lawn & Garden Marketplace has beautiful outdoor living spaces with the newest design ideas and materials and companies with products, services and experts to help people make the most of their outdoor spaces, from quaint to elaborate.

Visit the Lifestyle Stage for presentations by the Renegade Gardener, Don Engebretson. Back by popular demand, Don will share expert tips and techniques on how to become a better gardener and create beautiful yards and gardens. He will talk about Gardening for the Bees, Birds and Butterflies and share 12 Pro Landscapers Tips I Bet You Don't Know. Interior designer, Candice Wideman, Owner & Principal Designer of Youtopia Designs, will present The Latest Design Trends for Kitchens, Baths & Living Spaces and Tips for Designing High-Demand Spaces Like Home Offices & Outdoor Living Areas.

See beautiful Designer Rooms created by teams of local design students and professionals from the St. Louis Chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID). The latest trends, colors and furnishings will make people excited to update their own homes, plus visitors can vote for their favorite Designer Room.

Tour the New Product Showcase to discover a variety of products new to the St. Louis area, with technology, features and benefits that can improve the lives of homeowners.

Shop the Spa Showcase for a wide variety of spas from multiple manufacturers and elevate your outdoor living area with a new hot tub, cold plunge or swim spa!

Off Axis Stunt Show, an amazing show straight from Las Vegas! This world-renowned show, the world leader in high-energy circus entertainment, combines the talents of extreme sports and acrobatics, with acts including Trampwall, BMX, Parkour, Teeterboard, Slam Dunk Contests, Comedy and more! 30 minutes of non-stop excitement will have audiences at the edge of their seats!

Canines in the Clouds Frisbee Dogs, the Ultimate Sport, Stunt and Trick Dog Show, features World Champion Frisbee Dogs, unimaginable stunts, crowd participation, and audience meet and greets. The shows tell the story about how 11 shelter dogs came to perform all over the U.S. for thousands of people, providing high-energy, gravity-defying stunts like never seen before, in every show.

Dog Training Tips & Demos by Sit Means Sit Dog Training St. Louis – a variety of dogs will show off basic and advanced obedience, plus demonstrate some flashier skills. Trainers will also be available all day to answer questions.

Don't miss Kids Make-It & Take-It Projects. Kids can create fun crafts and learn how to use basic tools to build their own toolbox, courtesy of the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council.

Plus, attendees can Register to Win $500 cash each day, from the Home Builders Association of St. Louis!

The Home Show is hosting a Food Drive. Visitors can donate food items to the St. Louis Area Foodbank and are encouraged to bring non-perishable food in non-breakable containers.

Area homeowners won't want to plan or remodel their homes, inside or out, until they visit the show to shop the wide variety of the latest products and styles to find the ones that are best for them. The Home Show offers side-by-side comparison between manufacturers and products, with many companies offering significant show specials and discounts for people who book projects or make appointments at the show. Visitors can save time, save money, and find just what they need to create the home of their dreams.

Show hours are Friday, March 6, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission price is $10 for adults. Children 16 and under are free. Pre-purchase tickets online and skip the lines at the show. Valet parking will be available at the main entrance to America's Center on Washington Avenue. For complete show information including area parking options, visit https://www.STLHomeShow.com.

The Show is proud to have James Hardie as its Presenting Sponsor and Official Siding Partner.

