The Building Center, Inc. Announces The Acquisition of Mountain Lumber Company, Inc., Expanding Its Service Areas

"We are extremely excited to have the opportunity to continue to make inroads and build relationships with builders and remodelers in northwestern North Carolina." - Skip Norris, President of The Building Center, Inc. Tweet this

"We are extremely excited to have the opportunity to continue to make inroads and build relationships with builders and remodelers in northwestern North Carolina. Mountain Lumber has been in business since 1988. Owners Tammy and Chuck Mantooth, Taelor and Isaac Hodges, and Samara Critcher have built a talented team over the years and have a wonderful reputation for service," stated Skip Norris, President of The Building Center, Inc.

Founded in 1977 by Ed Norris, The Building Center, Inc. is one of the country's largest privately held building material suppliers. The Building Center, Inc. has multiple operations throughout the Carolinas: three truss plants, two custom millwork operations, and six full-service lumberyards. This marks the sixth acquisition for the company in the last seven years.

For additional information, contact The Building Center, Inc. directly at 704-889-8182.

Media Contact

Jill Jessee, The Building Center, Inc., 704-889-8182, [email protected], https://www.thebuildingcenterinc.com/

SOURCE The Building Center, Inc.