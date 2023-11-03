The Building Center, Inc. Announces the Purchase of Contractors Building Supply, Inc., Expanding Further Into North Carolina

The Building Center, Inc. announces the acquisition of Contractors Building Supply, Inc. (CBS), with locations in Monroe and Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina. The purchase provides The Building Center, Inc. with additional reach to service central and coastal North Carolina. This marks the seventh acquisition for the company in the last seven years.
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Building Center, Inc. announces the acquisition of Contractors Building Supply, Inc. (CBS), with locations in Monroe and Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina. The purchase provides The Building Center, Inc. with additional reach to service central and coastal North Carolina. This marks the seventh acquisition for the company in the last seven years.
"We are extremely excited to have the opportunity to continue to make inroads and build relationships with builders and remodelers in and around Monroe and Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina. CBS has been in business since 1987. Owner and CEO Eddie Roberts has built a talented team over the years and has a wonderful reputation for service," said Skip Norris, President of The Building Center, Inc.
Founded in 1977 by Ed Norris, The Building Center, Inc. is one of the country's largest privately held building material suppliers. The Building Center, Inc. has 13 locations and over 500 employees throughout the Carolinas that include three truss plants and two custom millwork operations. This marks the seventh acquisition for the company in the last seven years.
For additional information, contact The Building Center, Inc. directly at 704-889-8182.
