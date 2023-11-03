The Building Center, Inc. Announces the Purchase of Contractors Building Supply, Inc., Expanding Further Into North Carolina

The Building Center, Inc. announces the acquisition of Contractors Building Supply, Inc. (CBS), with locations in Monroe and Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina. The purchase provides The Building Center, Inc. with additional reach to service central and coastal North Carolina. This marks the seventh acquisition for the company in the last seven years.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Building Center, Inc. announces the acquisition of Contractors Building Supply, Inc. (CBS), with locations in Monroe and Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina. The purchase provides The Building Center, Inc. with additional reach to service central and coastal North Carolina. This marks the seventh acquisition for the company in the last seven years.