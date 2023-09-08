The Bull Meets the Horns: Lamborghini of Austin Announces 2023 Promotional Partners from the Texas Longhorns

"Our objective is to reward student-athletes for their commitment to academics and achievement in sports." Tweet this

-Jordan Whittington

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention - 2022

Academic All-Big 12 First Team - 2020 and 2021

Academic All-Big 12 Second Team - 2022

Five-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll

Lamborghini Austin Marketing and PR Intern – 2022

Lamborghini Austin Promotional Partner – 2023

-Jake Majors

Fourth-year offensive lineman and 2-year starter with 27 starts

Rimington Trophy Watch List – 2023

Academic All-Big 12 First Team - 2021 and 2022

Six-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll

Lamborghini Austin Management Intern – 2023

Lamborghini Austin Promotional Partner – 2023

-Jaylan Ford

First-team Preseason All-American and Butkus Award Candidate - 2023

First-team All-Big 12 - 2022

AP All-American Third Team – 2022

Academic All-Big 12 First Team - 2021

Three-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll

Lamborghini Austin Promotional Partner – 2023

About the Promotional Partner Program

Bijan Robinson served as the 2022 Lamborghini Austin promotional partner and, following his All-American and award-winning season, was selected with the 8th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft by the Atlanta Falcons.

"Bijan was exceptional as a person and player, and he set the foundation for our partnership program. While we can never replicate Bijan, we want to continue to reward Longhorn student-athletes for their commitment to the classroom, achievements in athletics, and dedication to the University of Texas," commented Bruce Knox, Managing Partner of Lamborghini Austin.

Lamborghini Austin is an authorized and award-winning dealer based in Austin, Texas. The Promotional Partner Program is managed solely by Lamborghini Austin, and the terms of the Promotional Partner Program are confidential.

Individuals who want to learn more about vehicles in the Lamborghini family or other exotic cars can visit the dealership website at http://www.lamborghiniaustin.com. Interested parties may also contact Lamborghini Austin by dialing 833-331-0322 or visiting the dealership at 4108 North Lamar Boulevard in Austin, Texas.

