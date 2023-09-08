The Bull Meets the Horns: Lamborghini of Austin Announces 2023 Promotional Partners from the Texas Longhorns

Lamborghini Austin Announces 2023 Promotional Partners from the Texas Longhorns: Jordan Whittington, Jake Majors, and Jaylan Ford
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lamborghini Austin announced today that it has selected Jordan Whittington, Jake Majors, and Jaylan Ford as its promotional partners for the 2023 season. Mr. Whittington, Mr. Majors, and Mr. Ford are returning starters for the University of Texas Longhorns football team.
"Jordan, Jake, and Jaylan are true student-athletes who have excelled in the classroom and on the field. Our objective is to reward student-athletes for their commitment to academics and achievement in sports. Lamborghini Austin is honored to have these three outstanding young men serve in our 2023 Promotional Partner Program", commented Bruce Knox, Managing Partner of Lamborghini Austin.
-Jordan Whittington
All-Big 12 Honorable Mention - 2022
Academic All-Big 12 First Team - 2020 and 2021
Academic All-Big 12 Second Team - 2022
Five-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll
Lamborghini Austin Marketing and PR Intern – 2022
Lamborghini Austin Promotional Partner – 2023
-Jake Majors
Fourth-year offensive lineman and 2-year starter with 27 starts
Rimington Trophy Watch List – 2023
Academic All-Big 12 First Team - 2021 and 2022
Six-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll
Lamborghini Austin Management Intern – 2023
Lamborghini Austin Promotional Partner – 2023
-Jaylan Ford
First-team Preseason All-American and Butkus Award Candidate - 2023
First-team All-Big 12 - 2022
AP All-American Third Team – 2022
Academic All-Big 12 First Team - 2021
Three-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll
Lamborghini Austin Promotional Partner – 2023
About the Promotional Partner Program
Bijan Robinson served as the 2022 Lamborghini Austin promotional partner and, following his All-American and award-winning season, was selected with the 8th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft by the Atlanta Falcons.
"Bijan was exceptional as a person and player, and he set the foundation for our partnership program. While we can never replicate Bijan, we want to continue to reward Longhorn student-athletes for their commitment to the classroom, achievements in athletics, and dedication to the University of Texas," commented Bruce Knox, Managing Partner of Lamborghini Austin.
Lamborghini Austin is an authorized and award-winning dealer based in Austin, Texas. The Promotional Partner Program is managed solely by Lamborghini Austin, and the terms of the Promotional Partner Program are confidential.
Individuals who want to learn more about vehicles in the Lamborghini family or other exotic cars can visit the dealership website at http://www.lamborghiniaustin.com. Interested parties may also contact Lamborghini Austin by dialing 833-331-0322 or visiting the dealership at 4108 North Lamar Boulevard in Austin, Texas.
