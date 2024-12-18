The Bulldog Foundation Announces Recipients of 2024 Charitable Donations

"We are proud to recognize the work that these amazing organizations are doing and are honored to contribute to their mission," said Bob Karney, founder of The Bulldog Foundation. Post this

NC Red Knights Chapter 17

Northwest Piedmont Purple Heart Foundation

American Legion Riders Post 87

Children's Advocacy & Protection Center of Catawba County

Sgt Dillon Baldridge Memorial Scholarship Fund

Memorial Scholarship Fund Lancaster SPCA

Bikers Against Child Abuse - Camel City Chapter

Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach

Freedom Biker Church – Benson, NC

– Guardians of the Children – Mooresville

Christian Motorcyclists Association

Sam's Wish Fund at Kids Path of AuthoraCare

Carolina Caring

Cruising For Kids

Wreath for Veterans

Feed My Lambs

B.U.D.'S FOUNDATION

Braxton Smith Foundation

American Infidels VMC (Veterans Motorcycle Club)

"We are proud to recognize the work that these amazing organizations are doing and are honored to contribute to their mission," said Bob Karney, founder of The Bulldog Foundation. "We look forward to seeing the incredible work they will achieve with this support."

The Bulldog Foundation is just one of many charitable projects launched by Carolinas' Biker Lawyers. Giving back to the community has been a pillar of the business from the beginning. From pandemic support to the western Carolina hurricane relief efforts, Carolinas' Biker Lawyers has a long history of helping those in need.

The Bulldog Foundation will continue to seek new ways to support the community. Applications for next year's funding will open in the summer, and the foundation encourages individuals and organizations that align with its mission to apply.

