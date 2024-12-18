The Bulldog Foundation Announces Recipients of 2024 Charitable Donations

Local motorcycle injury law firm doubles down on supporting the biker community by donating to charities chosen by their Carolina biker clients and friends.
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Bulldog Foundation, created and fully funded by Carolinas' Biker Lawyers, Bob Karney and Sean Clayton, proudly announces the recipients of its 2024 charitable donations, totaling $10,000. This year's beneficiaries reflect the foundation's commitment to make a meaningful impact in the Carolina community.
The Bulldog Foundation supports a broad range of charities, but at the heart of its work is supporting the charities chosen by Carolina bikers. This year, the foundation has partnered with 19 Carolina-based organizations that represent excellence and dedication in addressing community needs. Among the recipients are:
- NC Red Knights Chapter 17
- Northwest Piedmont Purple Heart Foundation
- American Legion Riders Post 87
- Children's Advocacy & Protection Center of Catawba County
- Sgt Dillon Baldridge Memorial Scholarship Fund
- Lancaster SPCA
- Bikers Against Child Abuse - Camel City Chapter
- Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach
- Freedom Biker Church – Benson, NC
- Guardians of the Children – Mooresville
- Christian Motorcyclists Association
- Sam's Wish Fund at Kids Path of AuthoraCare
- Carolina Caring
- Cruising For Kids
- Wreath for Veterans
- Feed My Lambs
- B.U.D.'S FOUNDATION
- Braxton Smith Foundation
- American Infidels VMC (Veterans Motorcycle Club)
"We are proud to recognize the work that these amazing organizations are doing and are honored to contribute to their mission," said Bob Karney, founder of The Bulldog Foundation. "We look forward to seeing the incredible work they will achieve with this support."
The Bulldog Foundation is just one of many charitable projects launched by Carolinas' Biker Lawyers. Giving back to the community has been a pillar of the business from the beginning. From pandemic support to the western Carolina hurricane relief efforts, Carolinas' Biker Lawyers has a long history of helping those in need.
The Bulldog Foundation will continue to seek new ways to support the community. Applications for next year's funding will open in the summer, and the foundation encourages individuals and organizations that align with its mission to apply.
Media Contact
Jordana Tezanos, Karney | Clayton, 1 7043348460, [email protected], https://karneylaw.com/
SOURCE Karney | Clayton
Share this article