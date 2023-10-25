The Business Report Announces The Top 25 Business Leaders of Los Angeles for 2023

The Business Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Business Leaders of Los Angeles for 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Los Angeles is known for its beautiful climate, sunny beaches, and glamorous entertainment industry. With nearly 4 million residents within the city limits, LA is also the second-most populous city in the country, behind only NYC. At the same time, LA is more than just the entertainment capital of the world. Benefiting from its strategic location, with the Port of Los Angeles serving as a major gateway for international trade, the city serves as a hub for culture and commerce alike.

At present, the Los Angeles region hosts more than twelve significant industries, encompassing technology, aerospace, manufacturing, tourism, healthcare, and trade. Remarkably, in 2021, the real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Los Angeles metropolitan area exceeded $950 billion. This favorable business climate is mirrored in the caliber and number of prominent business figures residing in the city. It's worth noting that many of this year's distinguished award recipients are at the forefront of Los Angeles' most influential and widely recognized entities.

Some of the distinguished honorees on this year's list include the CEO of Fender Musical Instruments, Andy Mooney, who brings more than 40 years of experience to his role, including two decades at Nike, where he led the company's $3 billion apparel division. Additionally, we would like to applaud Pasquale Rotella. After developing his first music festival when he was just a teenager, Rotella is now the Founder and CEO of global entertainment lifestyle brand, Insomniac, a company that is widely known for its globally renowned dance music festival Electric Daisy Carnival. Lastly, we have Javier Ferreira, who serves as a Co-CEO for Scopely, a high-growth mobile games company. During Ferreira's career in mobile and gaming, he has built and managed businesses ranging from $30 million to $1 billion.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 Business Leaders of Los Angeles for 2023.

This year's awardees include Daniel Seah (Digital Domain), among other notable business leaders. To view the full list, visit https://thebusinessreport.com/

