The Business Report Announces The Top 25 Business Leaders of Miami for 2023

The Business Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Business Leaders of Miami for 2023.

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Business Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Business Leaders of Miami for 2023. Miami's beautiful beaches, vibrant culture, and world-class amenities have established it as a major tourist destination. Its hospitality industry has become a significant driver of the local economy, attracting entrepreneurs and business leaders to seize new opportunities and propel their companies to new heights. The awardees this year truly represent a reflection of the city's dynamism, particularly engaging in all aspects of cultural enrichment and community development while making innovative strides in the finance and healthcare industries.

Among this year's awardees, Ignacio Garcia-Menocal, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Grove Bay Hospitality is making a meaningful impact on his Miami hometown by granting scholarships to students pursuing careers in the hospitality industry. Sase Gjorsovski, President and CEO of Fisher Island Club, is another visionary leader who led Acqualina to its first Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star award in nearly two decades. Additionally, Rebecca Masisak, CEO of TechSoup Global, earned the Full Circle Fund's prestigious Full Impact Award in Technology for her dedication to technological innovation and social impact.

The Top 25 Business Leaders of Miami for 2023.

This year's awardees include Sase Gjorsovski (Fisher Island Club), among other notable business leaders.

