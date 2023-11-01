The Business Report Announces The Top 25 Business Leaders of San Diego for 2023

The Business Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Business Leaders of San Diego for 2023.

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Business Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Business Leaders of San Diego for 2023. Housing a dynamic ecosystem of innovative companies, San Diego serves as a thriving hub for business leaders from different industries. With its strategic location on the West Coast and proximity to Mexico, San Diego offers unique advantages for entrepreneurs and executives. The city boasts an impressive roster of successful CEOs who have achieved remarkable feats in their respective fields.

San Diego has a multitude of influential business leaders, including notable figures in sectors such as biotechnology, telecommunications, and retail. These exceptional individuals possess a diverse range of background expertise and educational qualifications including degrees in business administration, global business marketing and management, and economics, contributing significantly to the region's economic growth and development.

Moreover, many CEOs in San Diego hold prestigious positions on national boards or actively participate in philanthropic initiatives, aiming at providing healthcare assistance to seniors, demonstrating their commitment both to their respective organizations and the broader community. With its rich pool of talented business leaders, San Diego continues to foster an environment conducive to innovation and entrepreneurial accomplishments especially in the staffing industry, including business formation, operation, full-cycle recruitment, and management.

Among those acknowledged this year is Jim Hollingshead, President and CEO of Insulet—a groundbreaking medical device company that strives to simplify everyday challenges faced by individuals with diabetes and related conditions via their exceptional Omnipod product platform. Included in the lineup is Julie Thomas, who serves as the President and CEO of ValueSelling Associates, collaborating with revenue leaders spanning multiple industries, enabling them to attain inconceivable results.

Lastly, Innesa Burrola is an exemplary individual who holds the esteemed positions of Chief Executive Officer and President at Boutique Recruiting. With 13 years of invaluable experience in business leadership, she has proven to be a successful innovator and entrepreneur, adept at connecting businesses with top-notch talent.

Let us extend a warm welcome to the Top 25 Business Leaders of San Diego for 2023, who have demonstrated their exceptional expertise in driving economic growth. These accomplished individuals have consistently showcased their leadership prowess in the business world.

This year's awardees include Ashish Masih (Encore Capital Group), Nick Schrock (Valoroo), Jeff Janicik (Innoflight), Roger Abbott (Slashdot Media), Joshua Britton (Debut Biotech and Julie Thomas (ValueSelling Associates), among other notable business leaders. To view the full list, visit https://thebusinessreport.com/

