The Business Report Announces The Top 25 Companies of Jacksonville for 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Business Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Companies of Jacksonville for 2023. Jacksonville, a city renowned for its diverse monikers such as the Bold New City of the South, Gateway to Florida, and the River City, is unquestionably a destination worth exploring. Situated just south of the Georgia border, Jacksonville, Florida, is celebrated for its laid-back ambiance, unspoiled beaches, extensive urban park network, and a sprawling metropolitan region with over one million residents who actively contribute to the area's thriving business landscape.

Remarkably, as of February 2023, the city boasted the highest private sector job growth rate among all metropolitan areas, with an impressive addition of 41,100 new private sector jobs over the year, representing a significant 6% increase. Moreover, the area is a hub for Fortune 500 companies, housing over 100 divisional, regional, and corporate headquarters, along with a multitude of pioneering startups. Since the start of 2020, the Jacksonville region has attracted over $1.6 billion in private capital investment, laying a solid foundation for continued economic growth.

Among this year's recipients of awards, Beeline stands out as a trailblazer in the realm of extended workforce platforms. Leveraging a wealth of data that spans two decades and encompasses 30 million workers and over $700 billion in talent expenditure, Beeline adeptly navigates the intricacies of contemporary workforce management. Additionally, we would like to honor Clearsense. Bolstered by a recent capital infusion of $50 million, Clearsense's platform is at the forefront of healthcare innovation by prioritizing robust data governance, implementation, and analytics, all while ensuring scalability and security.

Lastly, we turn our attention to Greek House, an innovative custom apparel company that had its humble beginnings in 2013 at the University of Florida with a modest initial investment of $500. Since then, Greek House has undergone remarkable growth, now boasting a catalog of over 100,000 live products on its platform and a roster of more than 10,000 athletes representing 80+ colleges.

Please join us in recognizing the achievements of this year's Top 25 Companies of Jacksonville for 2023.

This year's awardees include SkillStorm, Borland Groover, Lakeview Health, Greenshades Software and iMethods, among other notable companies. To view the full list, visit https://thebusinessreport.com/

