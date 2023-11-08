The Business Report Announces The Top 25 Companies of Miami for 2023

The Business Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Companies of Miami for 2023.

Known as the Magic City, Miami is a prime destination for business leaders due to its unparalleled appeal in numerous aspects. With its strategic location as the gateway to the Americas, Miami serves as a vital link between the United States and Latin America, fostering international trade and commerce. Furthermore, Miami offers a diverse economy that includes higher education, tourism, food distribution, healthcare, apparel manufacturing, technology, and entertainment sectors. Ultimately, the city's favorable tax policies, minimal bureaucracy, and supportive regulatory environment create an environment where businesses can thrive.

One company that has earned special recognition on this year's roster is Kaseya, a top global company that offers comprehensive IT management and security software. With over 50,000 organizations worldwide utilizing their industry-leading solutions, the company is recognized as the largest tech employer in South Florida. Meanwhile, PicsArt, a leading digital creation platform has an impressive global presence and in 2021 was among the top 20 most downloaded apps globally. Notably, Femwell Group Health aims to empower physicians by providing tools and support for practice management. They offer a range of services, such as managed care support, accounting, and marketing, to increase productivity and profitability for medical practices, allowing physicians to focus on patient care.

Please join us in recognizing the achievements of this year's Top 25 Companies of Miami for 2023.

This year's awardees include AirSculpt, among other notable companies. To view the full list, visit https://thebusinessreport.com/

The Business Report provides news and information that helps entrepreneurs, executives and investors grow their companies. Topics focus on markets and trends, people and systems, as well as leadership skills. Based in the U.S., the rm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on business and the various companies and executives that make up the U.S. economy.

