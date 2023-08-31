The Business Report Announces The Top 25 Companies of San Diego for 2023

The Business Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Companies of San Diego for 2023.

Characterized by pioneering technology firms, leading research institutions, the world's highest concentration of military assets, and a thriving tourism sector, the San Diego area boasts one of the most vibrant economies nationwide. Known as "America's Finest City," there are a multitude of reasons for San Diego's appeal to business leaders around the globe. When considering population size, the city surpasses all other cities in terms of the number of individuals holding PhD degrees, the funding it secures from the National Institute of Health, and the number of patents it is granted. Over the years, this has been the fuel that has propelled San Diego into one of the hottest tech hubs in North America. There is also no shortage of world-class education and research facilities. Auspiciously, the city is home to places like the University of California-San Diego, the Salk Institute for Biological Studies, and Scripps Research, just to name a few. On top of that, it is adjacent to the most bustling land port of entry in the Western Hemisphere. In short, San Diego presents unparalleled chances for businesses of every scale to flourish.

One company that has earned special recognition on this year's roster is General Atomics, a defense and diversified technology provider that has been trailblazing since 1955. A leader in unmanned aircraft, their Predator® RPA series and Lynx® Multi-mode Radar have already accumulated over eight million flight hours. Next, moving to a vastly different industry, we also want to honor Jazzercise, Inc. for being a true pioneer in the fitness movement. For over 50 years, Jazzercise –a female founded and run company– has been inspiring people to live a healthier lifestyle, resulting in the company's expansion to over 8,000 franchises in 20 countries. Furthermore, global biopharmaceutical companies like Arcturus Therapeutics are making the world a better place by leveraging cutting-edge technologies to create much-needed messenger RNA (mRNA) medicines and vaccines for rare diseases and infectious diseases.

Please join us in recognizing the achievements of this year's Top 25 Companies of San Diego for 2023.

This year's awardees include TriLink BioTechnologies, part of Maravai LifeSciences, among other notable companies leaders. To view the full list, visit https://thebusinessreport.com/

