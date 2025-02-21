The "Business Turnaround King" and Star of CNBC's The Profit to Inspire Finance Leaders at the Finance & Accounting Technology Expo in NYC

"FATE brings finance professionals together with cutting-edge technology to fuel growth and innovation," says RD Whitney, FATE Director. "That's why Marcus Lemonis is the perfect keynote speaker to kick things off—he's globally known for helping businesses thrive and reach new heights." Post this

Marcus Lemonis, celebrated for his game-changing "3P" formula—People, Process, Product—has built a reputation for transforming struggling businesses into thriving enterprises. His expertise has not only reshaped companies but has also empowered business leaders across industries to rethink their strategies and embrace innovation.

"FATE brings finance professionals together with cutting-edge technology to fuel growth and innovation," says RD Whitney, FATE Director. "That's why Marcus Lemonis is the perfect keynote speaker to kick things off—he's globally known for helping businesses thrive and reach new heights."

Lemonis joins an impressive lineup of speakers, including former UNC men's basketball head coach Matt Doherty, who brings lessons of leadership and resilience from the sports world, and The Finance Bro, the viral comedian who makes finance entertaining while keeping professionals informed.

With game-changing keynotes, dynamic theater sessions, and prime networking opportunities, FATE 2025 is the must-attend event for finance professionals looking to stay ahead in the evolving landscape of finance and accounting technology.

Don't miss your chance to hear from Marcus Lemonis and other top industry leaders!

About CFO Leadership – CFO Leadership is the premier source for today's senior finance leaders. Through our peer networks, live events, proprietary research and flagship publications, our thriving community members build professional networks, discuss critical issues, and gain practical insights on business and leadership. Owned by Chief Executive Group, it includes multiple chapters across the US and Canada with over 2,500 members.

