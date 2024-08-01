The Busker Irish Whiskey Revamps Bottle Designs for Its Award-Winning Single Expressions

The new style elevates the aesthetic appeal and reflects the premium quality our whiskey is known for. We believe these changes will resonate with both our loyal customers and new whiskey enthusiasts, offering them an enhanced sipping experience Post this

"We are thrilled to introduce our new packaging, which perfectly encapsulates the essence of The Busker Irish Whiskey," says Edgardo Carias, Marketing Vice President at Disaronno International USA . "The new style elevates the aesthetic appeal and reflects the premium quality our whiskey is known for. We believe these changes will resonate with both our loyal customers and new whiskey enthusiasts, offering them an enhanced sipping experience."

Royal Oak Distillery is one of the only distilleries in Ireland producing all styles of Irish whiskey—Pot Still, Malt, and Grain—under one roof, This focus allows the distillery to maintain complete control over the aging process onsite and ensures that quality is monitored at every step, and ensures an unparalleled level of quality and innovation. The Busker Singles Collection is aged in unique barrel combinations, contributing to its distinctive flavor profiles. Only Irish grains are used in the production of Busker, all sourced from within 40 miles of the distillery.

The Busker Single Collection comprises the three traditional styles of Irish Whiskey. The Busker Single Grain is a light, pale straw-colored whiskey matured in bourbon and Marsala casks, offering sweet caramel, vanilla, and oak notes with a long, dry, and sweet finish. The Busker Single Malt, a deep golden whiskey aged in ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casks, features flavors of fruit, pine essence, and malt biscuit, with rich chocolate notes and a creamy finish. The Busker Single Pot Still, matured in bourbon and sherry casks, boasts a burnished copper color and a bouquet of flowers, honey, oak, fudge, and clove oil, with intense spices and toffee leading to a warm, rich, and spicy finish.

The new bottle designs are a testament to The Busker's commitment to modern craftsmanship and the rich heritage of Irish whiskey, reflecting the high quality of the whiskey inside and enhancing the overall experience for whiskey enthusiasts. The new Single Collection bottles are available nationwide at $29.99 for a 700ml bottle.

The Busker's Single Collection has earned impressive accolades. The Busker Single Malt won a Gold Medal and 'Category Winner' award for the Single Malt Category at the World Whiskies Awards in 2024. In recent years, The Busker Single Grain won a Gold Award at the International Spirits Challenge and a Double Gold at the TAG Awards. The Busker Single Pot Still achieved Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and the TAG Awards. All three bottles also scored 92+ from Wine Enthusiast. For more information on The Busker Irish Whiskey visit https://thebusker.com/

Disaronno International LLC is a subsidiary of Illva Saronno SpA, a leader in the global spirits business. Disaronno International has always centered on the values of heritage, innovation, and quality. It is primarily known for Disaronno, "the world's favorite Italian liqueur", as well as for other great prestige products such as Tia Maria Coffee Liqueur, Engine Gin, Rabarbaro Zucca, The Busker Irish Whiskey, produced at Royal Oak Distillery in Ireland and Sagamore Spirits the acclaimed distillery known for its dedication to crafting the world's finest Maryland Style Rye Whiskey. For more information, visit http://www.disaronnointernational.com

