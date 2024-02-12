The Buy Build Fund Acquires Prints of Love to Enhance Growth in Custom Printing Industry

Our decision to acquire Prints of Love aligns perfectly with our mission to identify and bolster businesses with significant growth potential. Post this

"Our decision to acquire Prints of Love aligns perfectly with our mission to identify and bolster businesses with significant growth potential," said Cliff Sirlin, Partner at The Buy Build Fund. "We are incredibly excited to work alongside Prints of Love's existing management team to take this already impressive company to the next level."

Prints of Love has carved out a unique niche in the market by partnering with digital designers to deliver high-quality, customized printed products. This acquisition will enable the company to expand its offerings and build upon its success in the custom print market, leveraging The Buy Build Fund's digital expertise and operational capabilities.

"We were impressed by the unique model, network effects and profitable growth that Prints of Love created while maintaining its dedication to customer service," added Kingchih Fan, Partner at Buy Build Fund. "Shane and his team have done an exceptional job in bootstrapping the company, and we are committed to helping this business as it enters its next phase in development."

Schut also expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, saying, "I am thrilled to see Prints of Love entering its next chapter with The Buy Build Fund. Their proven track record of enhancing growth and value in businesses presents an extraordinary opportunity for us to accelerate our mission of delivering exceptional, personalized printed products to our customers. I am confident that this partnership will not only extend our market reach but also enrich the service experience for our designer partners and end-users alike. Together, we will continue to make life's most important moments even more special through the art of print."

This acquisition marks The Buy Build Fund's strategic entry into the lower middle market sector and is a testament to the fund's commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and growth within small to medium-sized businesses.

"Our platform combines a team of experienced operator-investors with a co-investment network of over 1,000 firms and individuals," explained Andrew Breen, Partner at Buy Build Fund. "Together, we aim to empower companies like Prints of Love to reach their full potential."

While the terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed, the partnership between Prints of Love and The Buy Build Fund is already being touted as a pivotal development in the custom printing industry.

This acquisition was facilitated by the collaborative efforts of several key partners. Stonehenge Capital served as the leading lender, providing the financial support necessary to complete the transaction, and can be reached at http://www.stonehengecapital.com. Legal counsel for The Buy Build Fund was handled by the team at Aegis Law, details of which can be found at http://www.aegislaw.com.

On the seller's side, strategic advisory was provided by HNS Partners, a firm that played a crucial role in guiding the transaction to a successful close; they are online at http://www.hns-partners.com. Legal aspects for the seller were managed by MacDonald, Illig, Jones & Britton LLP, who ensured that the interests of Prints of Love were well represented throughout the negotiation and sale process. Their expertise can be further explored at http://www.macdonaldillig.com.

For more information on Prints of Love, please visit http://www.printsoflove.com.

To learn more about The Buy Build Fund and its innovative investment strategy, please visit http://www.buybuildfund.com.

About Buy Build Fund

The Buy Build Fund is an investment firm with a focus on unlocking the potential of small to medium-sized businesses in the lower middle market. With a dynamic team of experienced investors, operators, and former CEOs, the fund is an active investor in companies across various sectors, including technology, media, and consumer services. The fund's philosophy is grounded in partnering with companies that exhibit strong growth potential, a solid market position, and a commitment to digital innovation. Leveraging a co-investment network of over 1,000 firms and individuals, The Buy Build Fund offers a unique platform that combines strategic investment with operational support to transform and grow its portfolio companies. For more information, please visit http://www.buybuildfund.com.

About Prints of Love

Prints of Love is a print marketplace specializing in creating high-quality, personalized printed products. Founded in 2017, the company has made significant strides in the custom printing industry by offering a range of products, including wedding cards, baby announcements and any custom print needs for events. With a commitment to environmental sustainability and community support, Prints of Love provides an easy-to-use platform that enables customers to bring their design visions to life, while also ensuring a print-on-demand service that prioritizes quality and customer satisfaction. Dedicated to making a positive impact, Prints of Love also partners with tree-planting organizations to plant a tree for every print order made. For more information, please visit http://www.printsoflove.com.

