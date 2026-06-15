The Cairo Regional Centre for International Commercial Arbitration (CRCICA) adopts Opus 2 Arbitral Institutions to enhance arbitration

The Centre aims to streamline the arbitration lifecycle, enhance participant experience, and advance CRCICA's future-focused approach to dispute resolution.

LONDON, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Opus 2, the global leader in legal software and hearing services, today announced that the Cairo Regional Centre for International Commercial Arbitration (CRCICA), a premier arbitral institution in the Middle East and Africa, has selected the Opus 2 Arbitral Institutions software solution to modernise and strengthen processes, enhancing the arbitration experience for users and participants.

The partnership reflects Opus 2 and CRCICA's shared commitment to setting the highest standard for arbitration solutions and services. It also reinforces CRCICA's position as a future-focused, innovative arbitral institution, aligned with the evolving needs of the international arbitration community.

With Opus 2 Arbitral Institutions, CRCICA delivers an elevated experience for parties, arbitrators, and the secretariat throughout the entire arbitration lifecycle. The arbitration case management solution transforms the administration of proceedings and enhances operational efficiency, consistency, and transparency. The platform brings together arbitration workflows in a single, secure environment, including:

E-filing: Enables parties and legal practitioners to initiate proceedings, complete forms, submit documents, and manage filings digitally

Case registration: Streamlines submission review, compliance checks, case information management, and matter registration

Case submissions and collaboration: Provides parties, representatives, and arbitrators with real-time access to submissions, documents, and case information

Fees and costs management: Improves financial transparency through payment tracking, deposit management, arbitrator expenses, and financial reporting

Case portfolio oversight: Delivers configurable dashboards and portfolio-level reporting capabilities

Built on Opus 2's proven, industry-leading platform, the partnership empowers CRCICA to scale, adapt, and remain at the forefront as international arbitration evolves.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to efficient and effective arbitration, CRCICA carefully evaluated how best to support the evolving needs of arbitration users," said Dr. Dalia Hussein, Director of CRCICA. "While we explored developing a custom solution from the ground up, we recognised that Opus 2's platform offered significant advantages in terms of functionality, scalability, ongoing enhancements, and long-term sustainability.

"Technology plays an increasingly important role in modern arbitration," added Dr. Hussein. "This strategic partnership with Opus 2 positions us to continue providing modern, participant-focused dispute resolution services across the region and internationally."

"CRCICA's commitment to excellence and innovation makes the Centre an ideal partner," said Oliver McClintock, Chief Commercial Officer at Opus 2. "This collaboration highlights the growing demand for intuitive, innovative, and integrated arbitration solutions across the globe."

About CRCICA

The Cairo Regional Centre for International Commercial Arbitration (CRCICA) is an independent, non-profit international organization established in 1979 under the auspices of the Asian-African Legal Consultative Organization (AALCO). It is one of the oldest and most prominent arbitral institutions in the Afro-Asian region. CRCICA managed more than 1,870 arbitration cases in Arabic, English and French since its establishment, in addition to mediations and Dispute Boards. To learn more, visit crcica.org.

About Opus 2

Founded in 2008, Opus 2 develops award-winning, AI-enabled software that solves the most pressing problems facing the practice of law. The company's best-in-class solutions are essential to the commercial disputes ecosystem and trusted by the world's most successful law firms for their critical matters. Those solutions are built on a flexible, powerful platform that helps firms create intelligent legal solutions that win business, deepen client engagement, and simplify workflows firmwide. To learn more, visit Opus2.com.

Media Contact

Chris Fickett, Opus 2, 1 9132257707 707, [email protected], https://www.opus2.com

SOURCE Opus 2