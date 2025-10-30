The California winter-ready propane guide from Wildhorse Propane & Appliance

Propane tanks are designed to endure the elements and provide reliable service for years. However, Steve Dodson of Wildhorse Propane & Appliance recommends a few winterizing steps to keep tanks in top condition during California's cold, wet winters.
CARMEL, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Propane tanks are built to withstand the weather and continue safely storing and supplying propane for many years. "But, there are still some winterizing tasks that help keep the tank in top shape and improve service during California's rainy, cold, and sometimes snowy winters," says Steve Dodson from Wildhorse Propane & Appliance.
The first step is to start winter with a full propane tank and regular scheduled deliveries:
- Order a delivery to top off the tank before the first winter storm hits. A full tank provides some extra security in the event deliveries are delayed.
- Winter storms can damage roads and potentially delay deliveries, so the first thing to do is make sure to get on a delivery schedule. Most propane services give their regularly scheduled customers priority during emergencies.
Other important winter preparedness steps include:
- For propane tanks installed at the bottom of a slope or hill, a retaining wall can help protect them from mudslides.
- Make sure there is clear access to the tank, both for foot traffic and deliveries. Clear the driveway to the tank, and make sure it is compact enough to reduce mud and puddles. The delivery truck needs to be within 80 to 100 feet of the tank for a hose to reach. However, the pathway between the truck and the tank needs to be clear and compact as well. Check with your propane service for the distance.
- Clear overgrowth, shrubs, and low-hanging branches. Create at least a 10-foot clearance around the tank.
- Don't park vehicles in the driveway to the tank. If there is no other place to park, make sure vehicles are moved before delivery.
- After storms, remove fallen branches or other storm debris from the access road or path. Make sure storm debris is removed before a delivery.
- Consider an alternative access to the tank, just in case storm damage blocks the original access and can't be sufficiently cleared before delivery.
- Make sure you are familiar with propane safety procedures. Check out the Propane Safety page on the Carmel propane company's website.
- If the tank appears to have been damaged, or you can smell propane (the rotten egg smell), shut off the main valve at the tank, and call your propane service for an inspection.
Consider adding the following measures to the winter preparedness checklist:
- Make an appointment to have the propane tank inspected. Also, consider replacing an older tank. Most propane tanks are made to last up to 20 trouble-free years. If the tank is aging, replacing it before winter can save some major inconvenience.
- Also inspect for any gas line leaks, appliance leaks. Make needed repairs before the storms start.
- Know how to read the tank's gauge and check it more frequently during winter.
Providing propane service to Carmel and surrounding areas isn't the only thing this local, family-owned company does. Services include:
- 24-hour emergency services.
- Appliance sales. Get top brands such as Maytag, Frigidaire, Amana, Kitchenaid, Whirlpool, and more. Whether building a new home, remodeling, or upgrading appliances, Wildhorse is the place for: refrigeration and freezers, ovens and stovetops, dishwashers, laundry appliances, and air conditioning.
- Underground gas line installations by licensed professionals
Serving communities in a four-county area from Carmel to Prunedale, Hollister, and Paso Robles, Wildhorse Propane & Appliance is dedicated to top-quality service and safety for propane tanks and gas line supply. The company provides inspections and troubleshooting to make sure propane systems are working flawlessly and safely.
Wildhorse Propane & Appliances
50557 Wildhorse Road
King City, CA, 93930
(831) 385-4827
Media Contact
Jacquelyn Iddings, Access Publishing, 8052269890, [email protected]
SOURCE Wildhorse Propane & Appliance
