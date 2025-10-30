The California winter-ready propane guide from Wildhorse Propane & Appliance

Propane tanks are designed to endure the elements and provide reliable service for years. However, Steve Dodson of Wildhorse Propane & Appliance recommends a few winterizing steps to keep tanks in top condition during California's cold, wet winters.

CARMEL, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Propane tanks are built to withstand the weather and continue safely storing and supplying propane for many years. "But, there are still some winterizing tasks that help keep the tank in top shape and improve service during California's rainy, cold, and sometimes snowy winters," says Steve Dodson from Wildhorse Propane & Appliance.

The first step is to start winter with a full propane tank and regular scheduled deliveries: